9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 14-16)

published

'Anora,' 'Wheel of Time' and 'Electric State' lead my weekend watch list

Luck is on our side, dropping a pot of gold-star new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

The return of "The Wheel of Time" for a third season leads the weekend watch list. The fantasy epic explores new places and introduces fresh faces in its sprawling tale of light vs. dark. Several new series make their debuts, including the crime drama "Dope Thief" and "Adolescence," which our own Rory Mellon calls "the best show I've watched in years."

On the movie side, Oscar Best Picture winner "Anora" arrives on Hulu, while Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt team up in the sci-fi action flick "The Electric State."

Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

‘The Wheel of Time’ season 3 (Prime Video)

Amazon’s fantasy epic based on Robert Jordan's bestselling books returns a new installment based on “The Shadow Rising.”

With destiny weighing heavily on him, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) grapples with the enormous burden of being the prophesized Dragon Reborn, while Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) is tormented by visions of the future.

Season 3 expands the scope of the show, bringing to life stunning new locations — from the blistering heat of the Aiel Waste to the perilous streets of Tanchico and the enigmatic, mist-covered ruins of Rhuidean.

As Rand and Moiraine face revelations that will forever change their journey, Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford) sets out on his own path of transformation, one that will test his strength, loyalty and ultimate fate.

Episodes 1-3 streaming now on Prime Video

‘Adolescence’ (Netflix)

This gripping legal and family drama presents a fresh twist: Each of its four episodes unfolds in continuous takes, immersing viewers in the raw, unfiltered turmoil of a family torn apart, a community in disbelief and a justice system struggling to piece together the truth.

When 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for murdering a classmate, his parents (Stephen Graham and Christine Tremarco) are forced to confront a chilling question: Is their son really capable of such a heinous act?

As Jamie’s family grapples with the horror and detectives dig deeper, "Adolescence" explores the profound impact of social media, peer pressure, and bullying on today’s youth.

All 4 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Dope Thief’ (Apple TV Plus)

In this intense crime drama limited series, two powerhouse actors, Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura, deliver gripping performances as they transform a quick-money scam into a fight for their lives. Ray and Manny, two lifelong hustlers from Philly, pose as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers — until they pick the wrong target.

In an instant, they find themselves at war with a ruthless cartel, a vengeful biker gang, and a relentless DEA agent (Marin Ireland).

Created by Peter Craig and with Ridley Scott directing the high-stakes premiere, "Dope Thief" tells the story of two friends trapped between the law and organized crime, their survival hanging by a thread.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Long Bright River’ (Peacock)

Amanda Seyfried returns to the small screen a few years after her Emmy-winning turn in "The Dropout" to star in this gripping limited series. It's a crime thriller, in which she plays Mickey Fitzpatrick, a tough Philly cop patrolling the gritty streets of Kensington, where the opioid epidemic casts a dark shadow.

When a series of brutal murders shakes the neighborhood, the case becomes deeply personal: Mickey’s estranged, drug-addicted sister has gone missing, and the more she investigates, the more their troubled past seems to collide with the present danger.

"Long Bright River" weaves together heart-pounding suspense with raw family drama, delving into the complex ties that bind and the secrets that continue to haunt.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Peacock

‘Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney’ (Netflix)

John Mulaney is back on Netflix — and this time, he’s going all in with a live, no-holds-barred talk show. Following the success of last year’s "Everybody’s in LA," Mulaney is cranking it up with a 12-week, anything-can-happen late-night adventure.

This unpredictable ride will feature wild guest pairings, unscripted audience calls, and a format that feels both comfortably familiar and hilariously unhinged.

Expect a mix of celebrities, experts, and random oddballs, all sharing the spotlight as Mulaney takes the wheel—or lets the chaos unfold to brilliant effect.

Episode 1 streaming now on Netflix

‘Top Chef’ season 22 (Bravo)

SNEAK PEEK: Your First Look at Top Chef Season 22 | Top Chef | Bravo - YouTube SNEAK PEEK: Your First Look at Top Chef Season 22 | Top Chef | Bravo - YouTube
Watch On

Pack your knives and passports — "Top Chef" is heading to Canada! Season 22 brings the culinary showdown to the Great White North, where 15 ambitious chefs will slice, dice, and sauté their way through the country’s vibrant food scene for a chance at the big cash prize and the coveted title.

Former winner Kristen Kish returns for her second year as host and judge, joined by Tom Colicchio and Canada’s own Gail Simmons.

The chefs will also face a star-studded roster of guest judges in locations across the country, from the bustling streets of Toronto to the rugged beauty of Prince Edward Island.

Episode 1 streaming now on Peacock

‘The Electric State’ (Netflix)

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Endgame”), this sci-fi adventure is set in a retro-futuristic ’90s where orphan Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) embarks on a mission to find her missing brother. Her only clue? Cosmo, a sweet but mysterious robot who may be linked to him.

To navigate the dangerous Exclusion Zone — where sentient robots were exiled after a war with humans — Michelle teams up with Keats (Chris Pratt), a roguish smuggler, and his wisecracking bot sidekick, Herman (Anthony Mackie). As they journey through a decayed America filled with eerie, mascot-like machines, they uncover a sinister conspiracy tied to tech mogul Ethan Skate (Stanley Tucci).

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Control Freak’ (Hulu)

Shal Ngo’s "Control Freak" is a chilling fusion of body horror and psychological drama, blurring the line between supernatural terror and inherited trauma. Valerie Nguyen (Kelly Marie Tran) is a motivational speaker who preaches control — until an itch on the back of her head spirals into a grotesque nightmare.

As the irritation worsens, Valerie’s carefully crafted life begins to unravel, destroying her marriage, career and sense of self. When her descent reveals a dark, parasitic force tied to her family’s past, she faces the seemingly impossible challenge of reclaiming her self-control.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘Anora’ (Hulu)

ANORA - Official Trailer #2 - In Select Theaters October - YouTube ANORA - Official Trailer #2 - In Select Theaters October - YouTube
Watch On

The fairy-tale Cinderella story gets a rude awakening in this tragicomedy from Sean Baker.

Mikey Madison, who was fantastic in FX’s “Better Things,” is even better as Ani, a Brooklyn sex worker who gets involved with an oligarch’s wealthy son. She’s surrounded by an equally excellent supporting cast, including Karren Karagulian as overbearing fixer Toros and Yura Borisov as Igor, a henchman with a conscience.

Brimming with hilarity and heartbreak, “Anora” took me on a rollercoaster ride wilder than anything found at Coney Island.

Streaming now on Hulu

