9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 28-30)

March is going out with a bang, unveiling a host of new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

A frontrunner for the year's funniest comedy leads the weekend watch list. "The Studio" is a Hollywood satire co-created by and starring Seth Rogen. Also making its debut is "Side Quest," a spinoff of "Mythic Quest" consisting of standalone episodes. Plus, fan-favorites "Bosch: Legacy" and "Survival of the Thickest" return with new seasons.

On the movie side, Nicole Kidman headlines yet another mystery-thriller with "Holland," while "The Life List" is a coming-of-age journey about rediscovery.

Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘The Studio’ (Apple TV Plus)

The Studio — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

This showbiz satire slices through Hollywood’s delusions with the cringe-inducing bite of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick finally scores his dream gig — running a storied movie studio — only to find himself in a waking nightmare.

As the new head of Continental Studios, he’s trapped between fragile executives, egomaniacal creatives, and corporate overlords who think a Kool-Aid cinematic universe is the future.

Flailing to prove he belongs in an industry desperate for relevance, Matt fumbles through soul-crushing pitch meetings, disastrous set visits, and humiliating awards show debacles, all while his dignity circles the drain. Whether you’re a film buff or just enjoy watching a man self-destruct in real time, "The Studio" is a scathing Hollywood takedown you won’t want to miss.

Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Side Quest’ (Apple TV Plus)

Side Quest — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Ready to embark on "Side Quest"? This "Mythic Quest" spinoff zooms in on the players, developers, and superfans whose lives have been shaped — sometimes ruined — by the game, with each episode delivering a fresh, self-contained story.

With a cast featuring Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle and Esai Morales, "Side Quest" blends comedy, heart, and the absurdity of gaming culture into a series of unforgettable adventures. If you loved "Mythic Quest’s" standout one-offs like "A Dark Quiet Death," "Backstory!" and "Everlight," consider this your ultimate expansion pack.

All 4 episodes streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Mid-Century Modern’ (Hulu)

Mid-Century Modern | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

This multi-camera comedy centers on three gay best friends "of a certain age," portrayed by Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. After an unexpected death, they decide to settle in Palm Springs, where the richest of the trio lives with his glamorous mother (Linda Lavin).

As a chosen family, they demonstrate that, no matter how tough life gets, there's always someone around with a brutally honest — yet loving — suggestion that maybe a neck lift could fix everything.

All 10 episodes streaming now on Hulu

'Survival of the Thickest'

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Michelle Buteau is back and more unfiltered than ever in the comedy’s second season, bringing her sharp humor, charisma, and unforgettable fashion to both Rome and New York City. Mavis Beaumont heads to Italy to win over her new love, Luca — but, of course, love’s never that easy.

When things fall apart, she returns to New York, relying on her loyal friends while navigating the wild world of fashion. Between career triumphs, relationship drama, and an impromptu pantsless firefighter dance party, Mavis is determined to make the most of her final year in her 30s.

All 8 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Bosch: Legacy’ season 3 (Prime Video)

Bosch Legacy: The Final Season - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Harry Bosch is back for one final ride, and the stakes have never been higher. The third and final season of the police drama promises shocking twists, family betrayals, and a case that hits too close to home.

Based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels Desert Star and The Black Ice, the season revolves around the murder of Kurt Dockweiler, a case that forces Bosch (Titus Welliver) to confront his darkest secrets — secrets his daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), might not be ready to hear.

Meanwhile, high-powered attorney Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) battles for control of the DA’s office, and Maddie becomes entangled in a dangerous string of home invasions.

Episodes 1-4 streaming now on Prime Video

‘Paul American’ (Max)

Paul American | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Love them or hate them, Jake and Logan Paul have always embraced the spotlight—and now they’re stepping into an even bigger one. This docu-reality series offers an unvarnished look at the brothers’ unapologetic rise from internet mayhem to sports and business domination.

From boxing rings to boardrooms, WWE titles to viral scandals, the Pauls have crafted an empire based on spectacle. But this time, they’re pulling back the curtain to give a rare peek into their personal lives, relationships, and Logan’s journey into fatherhood.

Episode 1 streaming now on Max

‘The Cleaning Lady’ season 4 (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 Trailer (Fox) | Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson | Release Date, Ending, Review - YouTube Watch On

In its fourth season, the crime drama ramps up the tension as Thony (Élodie Yung) steps into the light — trading her cleaning gloves for surgical scrubs. With Ramona (Kate del Castillo) behind bars but still pulling the strings, Thony juggles a high-risk double life: surgical intern by day, cartel doctor by night.

Meanwhile, Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) emerges as the brooding new leader of the Sin Cara cartel, and Fiona (Martha Millan) risks it all in a desperate attempt to stay afloat. As the De La Rosas face shocking truths, Chris (Sean Lew) finds refuge in dance, and Ramona fights for survival behind prison walls. With danger, ambition, and family colliding, Thony must confront a hard question—how far will she go to secure a future for Luca?

Episode 1 streaming now on Hulu

New movies

‘Holland’ (Prime Video)

HOLLAND - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The NKMTCTU — Nicole Kidman Mystery Thriller CineTelevisual Universe — expands yet again with this new Prime Video entry that very much wants to be a mash-up of “Big Little Lies” and “The Stepford Wives.” My colleague Rory Mellon doesn’t think it works , but your mileage may vary.

Kidman stars as Nancy Vandergroot, a picture-perfect housewife in the idyllic town of Holland, Michigan. Her serene life with her husband Fred (Matthew Macfadyen) and son takes a dark turn when Nancy begins suspecting Fred of living a double life.

When her curiosity grows, she teams up with friend Dave (Gael García Bernal) to dig into Fred's secrets, which lead to unsettling discoveries.

Streaming now on Prime Video

‘The Life List’ (Netflix)

The Life List | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on Lori Nelson Spielman’s novel, this heartfelt and humorous adaptation is a mix of family drama, romance and a coming-of-age story.

Sofia Carson stars as Alex Rose, a young woman stuck in a rut. When her mother (Connie Britton) challenges her to complete a childhood bucket list, Alex embarks on a life-changing adventure.

Along the way, Alex faces family secrets, unexpected romance and the challenge of reconnecting with her long-forgotten dreams. “The Life List” is a journey of rediscovery that explores the power of reinvention and finding joy in the simplest things.

Streaming now on Netflix