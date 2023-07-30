What to watch in August 2023: 11 new TV shows and movies on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus and more

Hot of the streaming presses are new movies and shows in August 2023! Beat the heat by staying inside and watching these top new releases on Netflix , Max , Disney Plus and the other best streaming services .

This month’s slate features some the return of some fan-favorites, including the final seasons of Billions, Reservation Dogs and Physical As far as new series go, the headliner is Star Wars: Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as the former padawan to Anakin Skywalker.

On the movie side, two recent blockbusters are finally hitting streaming: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Gal Gadot also has a new Netflix movie, Heart of Stone.

Here’s our guide on what to watch in August 2023.

Physical season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Rose Byrne returns to Apple TV Plus in Physical, where her exercise guru Sheila is dealing with increased competition. This final season of the dark comedy finds Sheila resurgent out of recovery, and questioning if her judgmental inner hater was actually the key to success.

Enter Zooy Deschanel as Kelly Kilmartin, a blonde who's taking the crown that Sheila thought was hers. Expect spirality, anxiety and more amazing ‘80s outfits. – Henry T. Casey

Premieres Aug. 2 on Apple TV Plus

Reservation Dogs season 3 (FX on Hulu)

Parting is truly a bittersweet sorrow when it comes to this underrated coming-of-age dramedy. The final season bids farewell to Native teens Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Cheese (Lane Factor) and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), whose ups and downs have induced laughter and tears.

After their (mostly) triumphant trek to California, where they honored dearly departed pal Daniel, the Reservation Dogs head back to, well, the reservation. Except for Bear, who goes off on his own for a sometimes-surreal adventure. The others, however, face the music for running away without a word. But as they carry out their punishments, they may just find answers to questions they never pondered. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Aug. 2 on Hulu

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney Plus)

It's time to feel excited about Marvel movies again. At least for one film's streaming service debut. Yes, the CGI from Quantumania and the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder may have left an acrid taste in your mouth, but James Gunn's farewell (for now) to the MCU is a stellar piece of work.

This chapter sees the Guardians up against the mad scientist (Chukwudi Iwuji) who made Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Whitford) the way he is, which means this isn't an easy watch for those sensitive to animal cruelty. That said, a strong ensemble performance, enough weird and unique touches from Gunn and the expectedly stellar soundtrack — plus the first f-bomb in the MCU — make for an excellent movie – HTC

Premieres Aug. 2 on Disney Plus

Heartstopper season 2 (Netflix)

Teen romance is usually a rollercoaster, and the one in Heartstopper is at a high — which can only mean we should brace for some lows. The first season brought together the quiet, out Charlie (Joe Locke) and the popular rugby captain Nick (Kit Connor), who started out as unlikely friends and slowly developed feelings for each other.

Now that Nick is out to his mom (the always wonderful Olivia Colman), he’s ready to reveal his relationship with Charlie to everyone. Of course, bliss can’t last forever and the world throws complications at them. Exams are coming up, as is a school trip to Paris and that most sacred of all adolescent rites: prom. - KW

Premieres Aug. 3 on Netflix

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Peacock)

The cinematic nostalgia trip we're currently on (hi, Barbie!) that jump-started the box office began with a very simple "let's-a-go!" The Mario movie is basically the mustachioed plumber's (not gritty) origin story, as he (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) magically warp their way to the Mushroom Kingdom. Or at least Mario does. Instead of meeting Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Luigi takes a wrong turn that sends him into the clutches of Bowser (Jack Black), who wants to rule the world … and get married.

While the story may be simple, the Mario movie is a ton of fun for fans. Easter eggs abound, and the movie boasts a visually delightful aesthetic. We're excited to see if it stands up to a second viewing. – HTC

Premieres Aug. 3 on Peacock

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 (HBO)

The somewhat controversial biographical series may not have the support of key Lakers figures like Magic Johnson and Jerry West, but it’s hitting the court for a second season anyway. This round takes place in the period just after the 1980 NBA Finals through to 1984.

Owner Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) is riding high after the changes he instituted led to a championship trophy. But winning comes with a new set of expectations and pressures, particularly on Magic (Quincy Isaiah) as his rivalry with nemesis Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small) heats up. - KW

Premieres Aug. 6 on HBO and Max

Only Murders in the Building season 3 (Hulu)

Why would you hire Paul Rudd to kill him off? Well, because Only Murders in the Building loves to fill every role it can with celebrities, even if they're just making cameos. This season at the Arconia, Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) find themselves wrapped up in a murder that's all about the theater. Rudd's playing an actor who falls ill during a production that Oliver's directing and Charles co-stars in, and since the dearly departed was a smug guy, there are plenty of suspects.

An even bigger win for Only Murders is the addition of Meryl Streep, who plays an actor who's been waiting to be discovered for decades. Check out our Only Murders in the Building season 4 review to get our spoiler-free thoughts on the season. — HTC

Premieres Aug. 8 on Hulu

Painkiller (Netflix)

The opioid crisis has already served as tragic inspiration for one Emmy-nominated limited series (the excellent Dopesick); Netflix hopes there’s room for another. The drama tells the story of the origins and effects of the opioid epidemic that has ravaged hundreds of thousands of lives across America.

The six episodes, all directed by Peter Berg, trace the creation and proliferation of OxyContin, the power wielded by the pharmaceutical industrial complex, the government’s failures and the addictions that developed from the drug.The stellar cast includes Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler, Uzo Aduba as investigator Edie Flowers, and Taylor Kitsch as a man grappling with an injury.

Premieres Aug. 10 on Netflix

Heart of Stone (Netflix)

Wonder Woman 3 may not be happening, but Gal Gadot is still kicking butt. She stars in a new action thriller as covert agent Rachel Stone, who’s part of an elite group called the Charter. They’re highly trained with no political or national ties. Their only goal is to keep peace in a turbulent world.

If that sounds similar to The Old Guard (the Charlize Theron action thriller), it’s because it comes from the same producers. Rachel and the Charter are helped by an asset called the Heart, which has untold powers. Own the Heart, own the world. If it gets into the wrong hands, death and destruction could follow. – KW

Premieres Aug. 11 on Netflix

Billions season 7 (Showtime)

Axe is back, baby! Damian Lewis departed Billions at the end of season 5, sending Axe off to exile in Switzerland. But the final season of the financial drama brings him back into the fold for what will undoubtedly be a fireworks show of epic proportions.

His return may give Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) two formidable foes. The other is Mike Prince (Corey Stoll), who took over Axe’s hedge fund. Although he lost $3.5 billion when his black-box drives were taken, Prince saved enough face to still be in the running for president. Chuck is prepared to take him down — at whatever cost. Well, as long as the cost isn’t to himself. - KW

Premieres Aug. 13 on Showtime and Paramount Plus

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Disney Plus)

Rosario Dawson’s renegade Jedi gets full billing in this new series, which ties in not just The Mandalorian, but also the older Star Wars: Rebels and Clone Wars animated series.

Ahsoka, a former trainee of Darth Vader (nee Anakin Skywalker), is on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who disappeared at the end of Rebels with Ezra Bridger, another Jedi-in-training. We’re hoping the series brings with it the best of The Mandalorian and Andor. - Mike Prospero

Premieres Aug. 23 on Disney Plus

Other notable premieres to watch in August 2023

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2 (Aug. 3, Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 (Aug. 9, Disney Plus)

Rap Sh!t season 2 (Aug. 10, Max)

Solar Opposites season 4 (Aug. 14, Hulu)

Killing It season 2 (Aug. 17, Peacock)

The Upshaws season 4 (Aug. 17, Netflix)

Puppy Love (Aug. 18, Freevee)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 (Aug. 23, Netflix)

Archer season 14 (Aug. 30, FXX)

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Aug. 31, Max)

Choose Love (Aug. 31, Netflix)

One Piece (Aug. 31, Netflix)