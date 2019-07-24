HBO Max: Release Date, Shows, Pricing and More

In a world that already has Netflix and Hulu among other streaming services , AT&T-owned WarnerMedia has decided that what you really need is yet another subscription offering where you can watch a mix of old TV shows, previously released movies and some original programming. So it's drawing up plans to launch a service of its own, dubbed HBO Max.

When HBO Max launches next year, it won't just be going up against established players like Netflix and Hulu. Disney will have launched its own dedicated streaming service by then, and Apple is readying its own slate of original programs to launch this fall. So how does HBO Max figure to make a play for all those eyeballs that might otherwise be fixed on rival streaming services? An extensive library of WarnerMedia-owned programming figures heavily into HBO Max's game plan.

Here's what to expect from HBO Max once WarnerMedia flips the switch on its new service.

When is HBO Max launching?

There's no firm date for when HBO Max enters the streaming services fray. Instead, WarnerMedia is targeting the spring of 2020 as a launch date.

That's actually later than AT&T's original plans, according to the Wall Street Journal . In late 2018, AT&T first talked about launching a streaming service all its own. Back then, the target date was to have everything up and running by the end of 2019.

How is HBO Max different from HBO Now?

If you heard WarnerMedia announce the new HBO Max name for its service in July, you may have been confused. Isn't there already an HBO streaming service, you might have wondered.

Riverdale (Image credit: Katie Yu/The CW)

Indeed, there is. That would be HBO Now, which is how you can currently get HBO's programming without having to subscribe to a cable TV package. Pay $15 a month for HBO Now, and you get HBO's current original programming, an archive of old shows and a selection of movies on any mobile device, set-top box or web browser.

And don't confuse either HBO Max or HBO Now with HBO Go. That latter offering is how people with HBO subscriptions through their cable provider can watch HBO programming when they're not near a TV set. That's a lot of HBOs to keep track of!

What will I be able to watch on HBO Max?

Well, obviously, HBO will be included with the price of admission. It's right there in the name. But considering that you can already stream HBO content — whether through the aforementioned HBO Now or as an add-on to services like Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV Channels — HBO Max is going to have to bring more to the party if it's expecting to attract subscribers. To that end, WarnerMedia plans to draw on its vast library of shows and movies.

Sex and the City (Image credit: Getty)

One of the marquee attractions will be Friends: WarnerMedia says HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home for all 236 episodes of the long-running TV series. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Pretty Little Liars will live at HBO Max, too, and the new service will be where you can stream Warner Bros.-produced dramas airing on The CW Network (Riverdale, for example.)

In addition to that programming, HBO Max can tap the libraries of Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes for shows and movies, though WarnerMedia hasn't provided specifics.

What about original programming on HBO Max?

Like Netflix and Amazon Prime, HBO Max is looking to line up its own original shows. It has inked deals with Reese Witherspoon to produce two films for the streaming service and TV producer Greg Berlanti, whom you may know as the brains behind shows like Arrow, The Flash and others. One of his first projects for HBO Max will be to turn Chris Bohjalian's novel The Flight Attendant into an hour-long series starring Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory).

Other original shows planned for HBO Max include:

* Dune: The Sisterhood: Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) adapts the Brian Herbert/Kevin Anderson based on Frank Herber's sci-fi classic.

* Tokyo Vice: Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction work on the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department gets turned into a series.

* Love Life: Anna Kendrick stars and co-produces a 10-episode romantic comedy anthology.

* Gremlins: The 1980s movie becomes an animated series.

* Station Eleven: Emily St. John Mandel's novel will be turned into a limited-run series.

* Made for Love: Another 10-episode series, this one adapts Alissa Nutting's novel.

What will this mean for other AT&T streaming services?

AT&T already offers DirecTV Now, a streaming service that provides access to live TV programming for a monthly fee, with packages starting at $50 a month. At first glance, the two services would seem to be courting different audiences — live television versus a library of shows and movies — AT&T has essentially confirmed that the future of DirecTV Now will be intertwined with the streaming service coming next year.

In a CNBC report from June, AT&T indicated that it planned to merge DirecTV Now into its then-unnamed WarnerMedia streaming service, though no time frame was given on when that would happen.

Then, when AT&T announced its quarterly earnings in July, the company confirmed that HBO Max would offer both live TV and sporting events. Some live sports will be exclusives, courtesy of AT&T-owned B/R Live.

What will HBO Max cost?

That's one detail WarnerMedia hasn't talked about when outlining its plans for the new streaming service. But when you consider that HBO Now costs $15 and HBO Max is including new programs on top of HBO's, it's easy to see that the new service is going to cost more. That's what sources familiar with WarnerMedia's strategy have told the Wall Street Journal . And with HBO Max integrating DirecTV Now’s service, that could drive the price tag up even further, assuming WarnerMedia doesn't split the services into different tiers.

That could prove to be a big hurdle for HBO Max to gain traction against its rivals. Even after recent price hikes, a standard Netflix subscription still costs $13 a month. Hulu's plans start at $6 a month. Even a $119-a-year Amazon Prime membership breaks down to $13 a month, and you get benefits like free shipping and access to special Amazon deals on top of access to Prime Video and its slate of TV shows and movies.