Ireland vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final

Ireland vs New Zealand is a game that many wanted to be the Rugby World Cup final. However, the vagaries of the Pool system mean it is the second quarter-final instead. Strap yourselves for huge Saturday at the Stade de France.

Seeking an Ireland vs New Zealand live stream? Keep reading and we'll explain how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Ireland progressed to the knock-out stages unbeaten and top of Pool B with a breathtaking win over South Africa. Ranked world number one, anything but victory against the All Blacks would see Andy Farrell's side leave France with a sense of disappointment.

New Zealand suffered their first ever Pool-stage defeat at a Rugby World Cup when they lost to France on the opening night. Since then, they've looked like a different team, demolishing Namibia, Uruguay, and Italy en route to the quarter-finals.

Farrell should have wingers Mack Hansen and James Lowe fit and available after they had to be subbed off against Scotland, but James Ryan is out. All Blacks skipper Sam Cane returned from his back injury in that win against Uruguay.

The men in green may be the top-ranked team, but they have never made it past the last eight. The All Blacks, meanwhie, have only once failed to make a Rugby World Cup semi-final and are looking to win the tournament for the fourth time.

Below we've got all the details you need to get Ireland vs New Zealand live streams and watch RWC 2023 from any corner of the globe.

Great news if you live in the U.K. — you can watch a live stream of Ireland vs New Zealand and every other game at the RWC 2023 for FREE.

This game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K. ( with a TV license). Fans in Ireland can also watch it for free on Virgin Media One and the Virgin Media Player.

The problems arise if you happen to find yourself abroad while the Rugby World Cup is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use Virgin Media Player or ITVX. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, ExpressVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

How to watch Ireland vs New Zealand from abroad

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

It's really very easy to use a VPN to watch live sport when overseas:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. We think ExpressVPN is the best you can get.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. So if you're a Brit abroad, for example, choose a server location based in the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to Virgin Media Player or ITVX on your web browser and watch the Ireland vs New Zealand live stream as you would at home.

Ireland vs New Zealand streams by country

How to watch the Ireland vs New Zealand live streams in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Ireland vs New Zealand live stream. If you don't already have it, subscriptions start from only $5.99/month, rising to $11.99/month to remove the ads.

A number of games are also being shown on the network's CNBC channel, but this match-up isn't one of them.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like ExpressVPN will help you access the otherwise unavailable Ireland vs New Zealand live stream.

In addition to showing every Rugby World Cup game, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL.

How to watch the Ireland vs New Zealand live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Along with every other game at the tournament, the Ireland vs New Zealand live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX in the U.K. (assuming, of course, that you have a valid TV license).

Kick-off for this one is at 8 p.m. U.K. time on Saturday.

Outside the U.K. for this game? Then you'll need a VPN to access your usual live stream — we recommend ExpressVPN as the very best around.

How to watch an Ireland vs New Zealand live stream in Australia

Stan Sport has secured the rights for the 2023 RWC, meaning you'll need a subscription in order to watch Ireland vs New Zealand Down Under. Get a basic Stan sub for $10/month, then add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's worth noting that the World Cup final will also be shown for free on Channel 9 and the network's 9Now streaming service.

Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch your Stan stream, that will otherwise be geo-blocked. Choose from our best VPN list, or just head to the no. 1 ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Ireland vs New Zealand live stream in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand will need Sky Sport to watch Ireland vs New Zealand (kick-off at 8 a.m. Sunday morning) and the entirety of the Rugby World Cup. Subscriptions cost $63.98 NZD/month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer.

Alternatively, there's Sky Sport Now for no strings attached rolling plans — they're $24.99/week, $44.99/month, $449.99/year or $89.99 for a Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass to see every game of this tournament.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using a virtual private network, such as the exceptional ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Ireland vs New Zealand live stream in Singapore

If you're a rugby lover in Singapore, you'll need beIN Sports to watch all the RWC 2023 games. To do so, you'll specifically need the service's RWC Pass at the cost of S$85.90 — even if you already subscribe to a normal beIN Sports package.

Kick-off is set for 3 a.m. SGT Sunday morning in Singapore.

Expat living in Singapore? Assuming you have a U.K. TV license, you can watch every Rugby World Cup match on ITVX using a VPN.