VPN deal: Last chance to get NordVPN's three-year plan for just $3.49/mo

NordVPN is probably the only VPN that's practically a household name. But the provider's not just interested in the glitz and glamour of TV ads and soccer team sponsorship. In fact, it's one of the top-rated VPN services on the market, and delivers a powerful, security-focused experience.

Until August 13, Nord will be running its 'Final Sale', which will be your last chance to grab its cheapest plan – three years for just $3.49 a month. That works out at 70% cheaper than the one-month plan, and totals $126 for a full three years of cover.

To put that into perspective, that's just $6 more than you'd currently pay overall for the two-year plan, which looks set to be the cheapest option once Nord's Final Sale is over and it discontinues the three-year plan.

If you're looking to save a good chunk of money when buying a VPN, this deal could be perfect for you – but the offer expires August 13, so we suggest you don't hang around.

NordVPN deal | Save 70% in Nord's FInal Sale – just $3.49/mo

Long plans can save you money and give you the peace of mind that you're covered for years. Now's your last chance to take advantage of NordVPN's three-year deal, which saves you 70% and is just $3.49 a month. If you're looking for a bargain on a world-class VPN, now's the time – but only until August 13.

Why is this NordVPN deal so good?

As one of the most well-established VPN providers out there, NordVPN is known for its stringent security measures as well as excellent usability. It uses unbeatable double 2048-bit encryption, delivers excellent connection speeds and has a host of extra features like Double VPN and Onion VPN.

If you're just after a VPN to watch Netflix when you're abroad, though, it's got you covered. Featuring on our best Netflix VPN and best streaming VPN buying guides, it's able to unblock pretty much anything you want it to, and its speeds will get you streaming in HD as well.

If you're after our absolute top-rated service, we recommend ExpressVPN. The price is a little higher than Nord, but for that you get best package on the market. On top of that, Tom's Guide readers can bag 15 months for the price of 12, so it's not as expensive as you might think.

NordVPN is ranked as one of the best for a reason, though, and its three-year plan offers serious value (we're a bit sad to see it go away, in truth). If Nord offers what you're looking for, we'd say to make the most of this deal before it's gone.