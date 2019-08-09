This Is How Powerful Galaxy S11 Could Be: Snapdragon 865 Benchmarks Leaked

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 is a popular CPU for this year’s smartphones, but the onward march towards greater power and efficiency continues. The next generation of Snapdragon is in development, and a new leak has given us an early hint of how powerful the Samsung Galaxy S11 could be.

Tweeter of multiple reliable leaks Ice Universe posted a screenshot from Geekbench, a popular benchmarking tool for gauging the processing power of smartphones. The screenshot (which you can see below) shows the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 managing a single core result of 4,160 and a multi-core result of 12,964.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

To put those numbers into context, the most powerful phone with a Snapdragon 855 processor on Geekbench at the time of writing is Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 , which manages a single core score of 3,429 and 10,764 on the multi-core test. The OnePlus 7 Pro is just behind, with 3,423 and 10,712 respectively.

The newly revealed Galaxy Note 10 is expected to beat at least the single core record , but we won’t know for sure until it’s released. It has the same Snapdragon 855 CPU as other phones but adds faster UFS 3.0 storage.

MORE: New Pixel 4 Leak: Google Is Stealing the OnePlus 7 Pro's Best Feature

Beyond comparisons with Qualcomm’s own chip, there’s also the Kirin 980, found in Huawei and Honor products, which manages high scores of 3,332 and 9,744 respectively in the Huawei Mate 20 Pro , and Samsung’s Exynos 9820, which achieved 4,279 and 9,831 (across the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus ).

With all of this in mind, the Snapdragon 865 looks like it will be a very capable processor, and assuming nothing gets worse between now and its launch (likely the end of 2019), it could become the best CPU around, at least for multi-core tests.

Apple currently tops the mobile processor charts overall with its A12 Bionic CPU, managing 4,798 and 11,261 in the iPhone XS . The iPhone 11 is expected to feature an even faster A13 Bionic processor. That means the Snapdragon 865 could be surpassed before it even releases, since the iPhone 11 will almost certainly debut in September.