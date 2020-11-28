This incredible RTX 2070 gaming laptop deal is $400 off ahead of Cyber Monday

There’s no shortage of superb Cyber Monday laptop deals, but the incredible discount available on the Acer Predator Triton 300 is something else. It’s right up there with the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 is only $1,300 at the Microsoft Store. That’s a $400 saving on its usual price of $1,700.

Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop – was $1,700, now $1,300 @ Microsoft

When trying to save money on gaming laptops, you usually have to spot the compromise, but the Acer Predator Triton 300 is a fantastic all-round powerhouse. The Intel Core i7-10750H chip and 16GB RAM make it a Windows multi-tasking champion, and the dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU ensures it’ll have no trouble with any games you throw at it – even with ray tracing effects enabled. The fast 1TB NVMe SSD means you’ll have plenty of room for games, too. All in all, it’s a steal for $1,300. View Deal

Make no mistake, the Acer Predator Triton is full of top-quality components that’ll chw through a lot of demanding games. The Intel Core i7-10750H processor is backed by 16GB of DDR4 RAM, with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 doing the graphical heavy lifting. That’s a great mobile GPU, and it’s capable of fancy ray tracing effects if you want to sacrifice some of those precious FPS for incredible lighting.

Speaking of frame rates, the 15.6-inch display has a 1920 x 1080 resolution panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz, meaning it can take advantage of games running at high frame rates. While some laptops go for higher resolution, most gaming-centric devices opt for 1080p to ensure gameplay is smooth and fluid.

And there’s no shortage of storage space here, either. The Acer Predator Triton 300 comes equipped with a fast 1TB NVMe SSD, so you won’t have to juggle which games are installed, as you do on some cheaper gaming laptops.

In short, there are no weak spots that we can see, and $1,300 is a bargain for such a powerful gaming rig. We doubt it’ll stick around for long at that price, so make sure to add it to your cart before Cyber Monday is over, and enjoy some super-smooth gaming this Christmas.

