This 17-inch Asus gaming laptop just got a $150 price cut

The Asus TUF FX505 is proof that not every gaming laptop demands an exorbitant price tag, especially now that the budget gaming rig is on sale.

Currently, Amazon has the Asus TUF FX505DY 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop on sale for $648.99. Traditionally priced at $800, that's $151 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. It's one of the best gaming deals available right now.

Asus TUF FX505DY 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $799 now $648 @ Amazon

This Asus TUF FX505DY gaming laptop packs a 17.3-inch 1080p display, a 3.8GHz Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Radeon RX560X GPU. Get it now for its lowest price ever.

Unlike its Intel-based sibling, the Asus TUF FX504 (which happens to be on sale for $610), the FX505DY boasts a larger 17.3-inch display and a more generous 512GB SSD. It's one of the cheapest gaming laptops around, if you don't require playing the latest games at their highest settings.