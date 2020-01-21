The Galaxy S20 release date just leaked

We're going to get our first look at the Galaxy S20 on Feb. 11. But it sounds like we won't be able to get our hands on any of Samsung's new flagship phones until a month later.

That's the word from Frandroid, a French blog, which is reporting that the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will land in France on March 13. Because Samsung tends to roll out its flagship phones globally, you can assume that date would also cover the U.S. launch of the Galaxy S20 lineup.

Frandroid credits several sources for the Galaxy S20 release information. These are the same sources that provided the Galaxy S20 pricing info that also appeared today. (As a reminder, the Galaxy S20 is expected to cost around €900, with the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra priced at more than €1,000 and €1,300, respectively; it's unclear how those prices will translate in the U.S.)

There's usually a gap between when Samsung announces the latest Galaxy S phone and when the device actually hits retail shelves, but a month-long gap would be longer than usual. Last year, the Galaxy S10 went on sale on March 8 after debuting at a Feb. 20 Unpacked event. The gap between the Galaxy S9's Feb. 25, 2018 unveiling and its March 16 release was about the same. You'd have to go back to the Galaxy S8's debut in 2017 to find the last time Samsung waited more than a couple weeks to release its new flagship: The S8 was unveiled on March 29 before shipping on April 21.

You may be in for a wait before you can actually get a Galaxy S20, but there's no expected delay in pre-orders. Frandroid says you'll be able to place an order for the new phone as soon as Samsung's launch event wraps up on Feb. 11.

Samsung is expected to release multiple models with the Galaxy S20 launch — the 6.2-inch S20, 6.7-inch S20 Plus and 6.9-inch S20 Ultra. There are expected to be both 4G and 5G versions of the S20 and S20 Plus (though the 4G versions may not be available in every country); the Galaxy S20 Ultra will only be available in 5G, according to reports.

We'll find out just how accurate these reports are in a few weeks' time, once Samsung executives go on stage in San Francisco for the Feb. 11 Unpacked event.