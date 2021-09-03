TechRadar Choice Awards 2021 voting open

New for 2021, our sibling site TechRadar has a new suite of awards in which the public can vote for their choice of the best and most-loved product this year.

Powered by Oppo, TechRadar Choice Awards 2021 have over 50 award categories, including TVs, laptops and phones, providing plenty of tech for people to have their say on what should be a worthy winner for 2021.

And what’s more, anyone is eligible to vote in the TechRadar Choice Awards. But as a little bit of icing on the cake, U.K. readers will be in with a chance to win more than £1,700 worth of tech, including the Oppo Find X3 Pro , one of Tom’s Guide’s favourite phones of the year and one of the best Android phones you can get right now.

On to the task at hand: there are four categories to vote in and they are as follows with links to the relevant voting pages.

Voting will close one minute past midnight U.K. time on September 22, so get voting while you can. After that winner will be announced throughout the week commencing October 11, 2021.

Given all the tech that's come out this year, you may be wondering what the heck you should vote for, so here are some of our highlights. In our Samsung Galaxy S21 review , we were impressed by the phone's lovely design, performance and camera; it is a worthy rival to the iPhone 12. And sticking with Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a stellar example of a folding phone.

When it comes to gaming it’s hard to argue against the impressive power and tech of the PS5 and Xbox Series X; which one is best? Check out our PS5 vs Xbox Series X showdown. But also take a look at our Razer Blade 14 review for a truly impressive compact gaming laptop.

As for audio, the AirPods Max are very impressive, as are the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. And there’s a myriad of impressive televisions filling up our best TVs list. We’re not short on other stellar smart tech either; just take a look at our best fitness trackers and best smart speakers .

In short, if you’ve been impressed by the past 12 months of tech so far, you’ll want to get voting in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2021.