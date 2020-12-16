Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds just hit lowest price ever in this holiday deal

With the holidays quickly approaching there are some great tech bargains to be had, especially when it comes to headphones.

Case in point: right now you can grab a pair of the Sony WF-1000XM3 for just $158 at Amazon; the same deal can also be found on Best Buy and B&H Photo. That’s $72 off their original price, a hefty 32% saving just in time for the holidays. The U.K. isn’t missing out either, as the Sony WF-1000XM3 are on sale for £149 at Amazon.

Sony WF-1000XM3: was $230 now $158 @ Amazon

Sony's WF-1000XM3 brilliantly combine a true wireless design, effective active noise cancellation, high sound quality and a stark, sharp design. As one of the best premium pair of earbuds you can buy, they are a steal at this lowest ever price. If Amazon sells out, make sure to check out the same deal at Best Buy and B&H Photo. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3: was £220 now £149 @ Amazon

All the same style and sound quality – complete with active noise cancellation – in a cheaper package. At £149, a saving of £71, the WF-1000XM3 have never been more affordable in the U.K.View Deal

In our Sony WF-1000XM3 review we declared that the earbuds are “a true wireless triumph that successfully combines stellar sonics with impressive noise cancellation.”

The earbud's strongest suit, even compared to other great wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods Pro, is definitely sound quality: for such small headphones they can pump out some seriously impressive, well-balanced tunes.

Battery life is competitive too, as a single charge will net you six hours of active noise cancellation (ACN) playback or eight hours without noise cancelling. In typical true wireless fashion, the Sony WF-1000XM3 come with a charging case that’s good for up to three full cycles, or 18 hours with ANC enabled. Charging this for a quick 10 minutes also supplies it with 90 minutes of listening time – great if you’re in a hurry.

It’s also worth paying special attention to the ANC itself. The Sony WF-1000XM3 has one of the best noise-cancelling implementations on any set of true wireless buds. And despite the lack of an over-ear-style seal around the ears, it's surprising how much background noise can be shut out.

At $230 / £220 when new, the Sony WF-1000XM3 were a decent deal but still very much in premium territory. At this new, much lower price, they’re a steal and easily have a spot on our best wireless earbuds list.

Shop more holiday sales