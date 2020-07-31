Snooker live stream: How to watch 2020 World Snooker Championship online right now

World Snooker Championship at a glance Snooker live streams from the World Snooker Championship start at 10 a.m. BST local time / 5 a.m. ET and end at 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET..

The championship play began on July 11 and ends on Sunday, August 16.

Get your snooker live stream ready, because the 2020 World Snooker Championship is on! Yes, the Crucible Theatre is re-opened and the biggest names in snooker -- Judd Trump, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Neil Robertson and Ding Junhui included -- are there to bring the action we should have gotten in April.

But while snooker hasn't captured the hearts of Americans, we still have a way to watch the action broadcast from Sheffield. These streams will be essential for anyone trying to see if defending champ Trump can back-to-back the Crucible, and break the venue's curse.

World Snooker Championship for free? Yes, the UK gets Snooker live streams gratis

Those in the UK and the Republic of Ireland have it easiest, as the BBC is just giving the World Snooker Championship away for free, with BBC One, Two, and Four being the home for live broadcasts of the weeks play. Trying to find highlights and other tables? That red button is your one click destination for additional content.

No TV? No bother. The iPlayer streaming service gives you direct access, and sign up's a breeze.

Snooker live streams from anywhere else

If you're out of the UK/Ireland area, on holiday perhaps?, you are not robbed of the chance for the free Snooker live stream. Brits and Irish alike don't need to be stymied by geo-fencing restrictions, which can be avoided by using a virtual private network, or VPN. That's how you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Snooker live streams are free in Canada too

Oh Canada! Your great 1-month free trial of DAZN means you get the whole length of the World Snooker Championship, plus two weeks extra, on the house. Afterwards, if you decide to keep the service, you can spend another $20 per month to keep it.

Canadians who've gone Spider-Man and gotten far from home can try one of our best VPN picks to watch the snooker live streams however they please.

Snooker live streams in the US: how to watch the 2020 World Championship

Over here in America, you'll be faced with getting in Da Zone, or as they spell it DAZN, to watch the World Snooker Championship. So, if you're taking to the sport, despite not having an American to root for, you have a stream that's there just for you (and might speak a version of English you're more familiar with).

DAZN is $20 per month and packs a lot of boxing and cricket in so it can appeal beyond just the fans of Snooker.