Most Black Friday laptop deals are crap but this gives you 10th-gen Core i7 power for just $499

A lot of Black Friday laptop deals are cheap laptops that just get cheaper, but if you want a serious amount of power in your next notebook, HP has a Black Friday deal with seriously good specs.

Over at HP.com you can get the HP Laptop 15t for just $499, which is $850 off the $1,349 list price. We're talking a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage for less than $500. That's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen.

HP Laptop 15t (Core i7): was $1,349 now $499

Save big on this 15-inch laptop for Black Friday. The HP 15t comes with a powerful 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage for a very low price. View Deal

There is one upgrade we would make before checking out, and that is upping the display from 1366 x 768 to full HD. That brings the price to $549, but that's still a crazy good deal given the rest of the features HP is packing into this Black Friday laptop deal.

Other highlights of the HP Laptop 15t include a 6.5mm micro-edge bezel display that gives this system a 81% screen-to-body ratio. And, unlike other cheap laptops, you'll have no problem navigating Windows 10 with the integrated precision touchpad.

Another perk is fast charging. With the included fast charger you should be able to get to 50% battery capacity in just 45 minutes.

The HP Laptop 15t has ports aplenty, including 2 USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C port, HDMI and SD Card slot. And all of it is wrapped up in pretty portable design that weighs 3.84 pounds.

Be sure to check out all of our best Black Friday Laptop deals and bookmark our Cyber Monday deals hub to get more savings well into next week.