9 gaming laptop deals I recommend as a PC gamer — save now at Amazon, Best Buy and more

With temperatures slowly rising, it's getting more enjoyable to spend time outside. But for me and many others, a lot of my favorite hobbies take place indoors, the biggest of which is gaming. If you're also an avid gamer and you've been searching for a new gaming laptop to travel with on upcoming summer vacations, you've come to the right place.

If you love older titles or less graphically intense indie games, you can take advantage of the best budget-friendly gaming laptop deal I found: the HP Victus 16 slashed to just $699 at HP. That's $400 in savings for a laptop with some pretty great specs, including an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS CPU and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

Or, if you're after a high-performing gaming laptop that can tackle AAA games with ease, check out the Alienware m16 R2 for only $2,239 at Best Buy or the MSI Stealth 18 for $2,499 at Best Buy, both of which are equipped with an RTX 4080 GPU and powerful processors.

To see which gaming laptop deals made the cut for me, someone who works and plays games on a PC nearly every day, keep scrolling.

Best gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 16 (RTX 3050): was $1,099 now $699 at HP US If you’re into indie games or older games, there’s no need to splurge on a high-end gaming laptop. This HP Victus 16 configuration is $400 off at just $699, and it’s equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a large 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a max 144Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo LOQ (RTX 4060): was $1,079 now $749 at BHPhoto This affordable gaming laptop is surprisingly packed with RTX 4060 GPU power, perfect for indie games and even AAA games at lower settings. Additionally, this Lenovo LOQ configuration features an Intel i5 13450HX processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a fairly standard 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a max 144Hz refresh rate.

HP Omen 16 (RTX 4050): was $1,449 now $999 at HP US Save $450 on this RTX 4050-powered HP Omen 17 configuration, an ideal pick for relaxing, cozy games or graphically intensive games at lower settings. It’s also equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a massive 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a variable refresh rate between 48 and 144Hz.

HP Victus 16 (RTX 4070): was $1,499 now $899 at Best Buy Pick up this powerful HP Victus 16 configuration for just $899—that gets you a whopping $600 in savings. Spec-wise, this beauty is decked out with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845S processor, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a large 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with support for a max 144Hz refresh rate.

Gigabyte Aorus X16 (RTX 4070): was $1,949 now $1,499 at Amazon This laptop configuration is regularly almost $2,000, but right now, it’s $450 off at just $1,499. It’s decked out with an Intel i7 14650HX processor, 32GB of RAM (great for tab-hoarders), an RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a gorgeous 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display with support for a max 165Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Strix 18: was $2,199 now $1,749 at Best Buy This hefty gaming laptop is best kept on a desk where you can appreciate its 18-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz IPS display. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU and 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU pair with the 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD to make this a great mid-range gaming laptop.

Alienware m16 R2 (RTX 4080): was $2,799 now $2,239 at Best Buy With an RTX 4080 GPU (and 12GB of VRAM), this Alienware m16 R2 configuration is ready to play most titles at high or max settings, depending on whether it’s an indie title or an AAA game. To team up with its powerful GPU, this laptop features an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a stunning 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a max refresh rate of 240Hz.