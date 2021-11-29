Score! MacBook Air M1 just crashed to $869 in Cyber Monday laptop deal

Cyber Monday deals have officially arrived, meaning the best tech is getting massive price cuts. So if you're on the hunt to get yourself a powerful laptop from Apple, now's the time to act. We've just spotted one of the best MacBook deals available.

Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 on sale for $869 at Amazon. That's a healthy $130 off, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen for this 2020 laptop. The deal applies to the 256GB configuration, available in Silver. Keep in mind that although the listing states "in stock soon," you can still add the device to your cart and pay at checkout the discounted amount. Hurry though, as Apple products have a habit of selling out fast and stock is limited.

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $869 @ Amazon MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $869 @ Amazon

Save $130: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $869, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The latest MacBook Air features a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU and a 256GB SSD — all packed in a slim 2.8-pound chassis that's more portable than the MacBook Pro.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score thanks to its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, HD webcam and very strong battery life. We were also impressed with the True Tone technology, which allows the display to automatically adjust to your environment, thus being easy on the eyes.

Although we weren't fans of its relatively thick bezels and lack of additional ports, the MacBook Air 2020 is still one of the best laptops right now. In fact, we went as far as stating that "the MacBook Air M1 has the speed and battery life to beat the best PCs."

During one of our tests, the powerful M1 chip allowed the Air to score 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which was practically in a dead-heat with the 5,925 from the M1 MacBook Pro. It also soundly beat the 5,084 from the ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

Overall, considering that Apple's laptops rarely go on sale, this deal is an absolute bargain, so make sure to act fast while the stock is still there. And in case you wanted to browse through other discounts on Apple devices, make sure to check out our Apple Cyber Monday deals coverage for the latest updates.