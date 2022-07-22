Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date — here’s when it could launch

The date is set. The Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is going to be held on August 10, where Samsung will launch its next-gen foldable phones: the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 .

We're also likely to see the new Galaxy Watch 5 and a new version of the Galaxy Buds Pro at Unpacked. But most of the attention is around the foldables, especially as Samsung tries to take this category mainstream.

You can already reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, and Samsung is offering up to $200 in credit that can be used for these pre-orders. But when will you be able to get your hands on these devices?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Invitation (Image credit: Samsung)

Reliable leaker Jon Prosser had initially tweeted (opens in new tab) in June that August 10 could be the date that the phone’s go up for pre-order, while August 26 is actually when the Fold 4 and Flip 4 could be launched.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were introduced at a Samsung Unpacked event on August 11 of last year and pre-orders started that day. The release date for the phones was August 27. So the predicted release date for this year seems to track well with the previous launch.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4: Upgrades to expect

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 could possibly make it to our best phones list this year. “Official” renders of the foldables have already leaked that show less bulky hinges on the phones.

One of the most welcome rumors is that we could see a price drop in the starting price of the Fold 4, thanks to a lower 128GB storage variant that might be launched this year. This gives us some hope in the price of the foldables as Samsung tries to take the industry beyond the 10 million foldable phones last year.

Both the Fold 4 and Flip 4 are tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset for faster performance and better power management. We have also heard there may not be too much of a crease visible on the displays of the phones. There are reports that we could also see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in four colors: Beige, Burgundy red, gray green and a phantom black.

Samsung also seems to be increasing anticipation around its upcoming foldables with a new blog post (opens in new tab) it just published. Samsung's TM Roh talks about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 ushering in a mainstream moment for foldables. In the post he specifically mentions, "I can’t wait to show you the potential of our new Samsung Galaxy foldables as the ultimate tool for both productivity and self-expression."

Samsung's new foldables: Outlook

Set your calendars because August 10 is the day we will see the next gen foldables at Unpacked, and we'll have a Samsung Unpacked live blog up and running to bring you all the news as it happens. Until then, you can stay tuned to our Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 hubs for all the latest rumors and leaks.