Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks stunning in alleged leaked render

Fresh from unveiling the new look Galaxy Watch 5, the reliable leaker Evan Blass is back with more official-looking Samsung imagery. This time, it’s the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 that’s in the spotlight.

The image, shared in a post on 91mobiles (opens in new tab), shows the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in profile next to a text simply reading “Next Galaxy”. Here it is:

(Image credit: 91mobiles/Evan Blass)

At a glance, that looks near-identical to the lavender-colored Galaxy Z Flip 3. But this new version (which Blass says is shown in “Bora Purple”) actually has a few interesting differences when shown side by side with the current model.

(Image credit: 91mobiles/Evan Blass)

Some of these could well be entirely superficial. The antenna grooves are darker, for example, while the buttons appear more pronounced and could potentially offer more ‘click’ as well as being easier to find.

But there are a few points which potentially point to more substantial improvements. First off, the camera bump looks slightly more pronounced, which suggests beefed-up internals and better picture quality overall.

Secondly, the hinge mechanism looks a fair bit thinner. Blass notes that this could well be an optical illusion, but it matches what the leaker Ice Universe suggested back in June.

Finally, the new more angular look results in a design that appears to taper less at the end. This could purely be for aesthetic reasons, but it could also go some way to explaining how Samsung apparently intends to offer a 400mAh larger battery this time around.

Other leaks have pointed towards a significant speed increase with an upgrade to Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor, as well as a considerably less visible crease.

While Blass doesn’t give an exact launch date, he does restate that a Samsung Unpacked event will take place next month. The leaker Jon Prosser has put his cards on the table, predicting an official unveiling on August 10, with the phone reaching early adopters' hands on August 26.

Alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, Samsung is expected to unveil two new Galaxy Watches and the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, so plenty to look forward to, even if foldables don’t appeal.