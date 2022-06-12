Galaxy Z Flip 4 leaked photos tip big design upgrade

Last week, the reliable leaker Ice Universe promised that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 would feature a “much shallower” screen crease than that offered by its predecessor. “I think most people will be satisfied,” the leaker added.

Now a new set of alleged Z Fold 4 photos from TechTalkTV (opens in new tab) has surfaced, and they appear to back up that claim. Judge for yourself below:

(Image credit: TechTalkTV)

The crease is certainly hard to spot in this shot, with only the indents of the hinge and some minor screen glare giving away its position. Obviously this is only one angle, and it may stand out more from others, but this is certainly promising for those who found the line off putting in previous models, assuming the image is genuine at least.

For us, it wasn’t a serious issue in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, with our Phones Editor Jordan Palmer calling it “by no means a deal-breaker”. What was more problematic was the dire battery life, which saw the phone’s 3,300mAh cell providing just six hours’ worth of power in our tests.

Thankfully, this has apparently been rectified with the Z Flip 4. We’ve already heard that an extra 400mAh of power is being provided, and TechTalkTV’s source says that the extra juice, combined with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus’ improved efficiency, provides a big improvement on this front.

That said, as the leaker notes, the new 3,700mAh capacity only makes it a match for the Samsung Galaxy S22 — and that’s a handset that still scored two hours less than average in our battery tests.

Still, TechTalkTV says that charging will at least be faster, with the phone reportedly now offering 25W instead of 15W for swifter top ups, should you still need frequent charging breaks.

In last week’s leak, Ice Universe also mentioned a smaller hinge, and it’s certainly visible in these alleged images:

(Image credit: TechTalkTV)

As well as being an aesthetic improvement, that should make the handset a bit lighter.

Finally, one of the Z Flip’s best features — the external screen which provides notifications and a viewfinder when closed — will apparently be slightly bigger this time around. Don’t get too excited though, as TechTalkTV says that it’s really only noticeable if you have both models side by side.

(Image credit: TechTalkTV)

If reports are correct, we have a couple of months to wait before we’ll know if this leak is legitimate or not. Last week, the tipster Jon Prosser claimed that both this and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be unveiled on August 10, with a release date following on the 26th.