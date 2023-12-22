Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra images just leaked from every angle — here’s your best view yet

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is likely to see its official release in January, at least according to rumors. But by the time the Galaxy S24 release date rolls around, will there be anything left for Samsung to reveal?

As a separate leak provided a detailed account of specs for the entire Galaxy S24 lineup, a pair of new reports gave us our most high-definition pack of new phone renders yet.

First, Android Headlines posted several crystal clear images of the Galaxy S24 in a range of what appear to be the colors for the phone. The images have since been removed at Samsung's request, Android Headlines said in an update.

Meanwhile, known tipster @MysteryLupin revealed a collection of more than 80 renders of the Galaxy S24 range. Those images have subsequently disappeared, too.

The images include four colors — Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. There are also indications that the Samsung website will have exclusive colors in Blue, Green and Orange when the Galaxy S24 goes on sale.

In addition to clarifying color options, these new images also give us our best view of what the final phone could look like. It appears that the Galaxy S24 has lightly rounded edges while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is more angular. The screen on both is seemingly flat with no sign of a curve — a definite change for the Ultra model.

As you'd expect, there's a punch hole camera located on the front of the phone and a trio of cameras in a horizontal line on the back of the S24. The S24 Ultra appears to have four cameras, as well as a slot for the included S-Pen. So no changes there from the Galaxy S23 design.

The images that we saw before they were removed look a lot like previous leaked renders, so we'd say that the look of the Galaxy S24 lineup appears to be a known commodity at this point.

(Image credit: Windows Report)

Add this latest information to what rumors have already told us about the Galaxy S24 lineup, and you have a pretty complete picture of what's coming in early 2024. We're expecting the same screen sizes as before for the S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra — 6.2, 6.7 and 6.8 inches, respectively. The change this year is reportedly a much brighter display, with a maximum brightness of 2,600 nits to far exceed what the iPhone 15 Pro and Google Pixel 8 Pro offer.

There have been several rumors about the camera that will be included with the S24 and the S24 Ultra. So far it seems that the common consensus is that the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will essentially have the same camera options as their predecessors. Both of those models come with a 12MP selfie camera, a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been rumored to have a 12MP front camera, a 200MP Main camera, a 50MP 5x telephoto lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. The leaked spec sheet from this week suggests the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have the ability to offer 2x, 3x, 5x and 10x focal lengths.

It's also pretty clear from reports, including statements from Samsung itself, that AI will be a major focus for the Galaxy S24 family. Tipsters have suggested AI features known as Samsung Gauss will support unparalleled photo and video editing capabilities, including subject deletion in videos and general upscaling. Supposedly the S24 series will lean on AI to translate calls, compile conversation information and even compile notes.

All of this will be controlled by the inclusion of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip that will likely power all the models released in North America. In other markets, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus could feature the Exynos 2400 instead.