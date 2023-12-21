Samsung Galaxy S24 mega leak just spilled the specs for all three models — here’s what you get

We've got our clearest look yet at what Samsung has planned for the Galaxy S24 lineup, thanks to a leaked specs sheet claiming to show off what each of the three phones offers under the hood. And it sounds like only modest changes from the current Galaxy S23 models are in the works.

The leaked specs sheet comes from Evan Blass, who posted the information on the former Twitter social media network. In addition to the spec sheet, Blass also posted a leaked countdown timer that seemingly confirms the rumored January 17 launch date for the new phones at the next Galaxy Unpacked.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/ / Twitter)

Based on the posted spec sheet, the Galaxy S24 Ultra seems to offer the biggest changes from its predecessor. For starters, the phone is supposed to feature a titanium frame, in line with earlier rumors about a switch in materials. The Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will continue to feature aluminum frames, according to the the sheet.

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera, based on the posted spec sheet. The sheet also promises a "quad telephoto" setup with four different zoom lengths — 2x, 3x, 5x and 10x.

That could be a reference to earlier Galaxy S24 Ultra rumors that suggested a variable folded telephoto lens to offer seamless zooming between different different focal lengths. A more common rumor had the Galaxy S24 Ultra replacing one of its 10MP telephoto cameras with a 50MP version, though that lens was supposed to top out at 5x.

Another rumored featured — a brighter display that tops out at 2,600 nits — appears headed for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will feature a 6.8-inch display like its predecessor. But the brighter screen will fe included with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus as well.

The sheet says that all three phones will run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, though that could reflect just the North American versions of the Galaxy S24 phones. A separate rumor has claimed that Samsung plans to use Exynos 2400 silicon on the S24 and and 24 Plus models released in other parts of the world.

Other changes introduced with the Galaxy S23 launch earlier this year will stick around for the Galaxy S24. The Ultra and Plus models will continue to offer 256GB of storage in their base models, while the standard S24 will start at 128GB.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will offer larger batteries than their predecessors — 4,000 mAh and 4,900 mAh respectively — while the Galaxy S4 Ultra is tipped to offer the same 5,000 mAh power pack as before. Charging speeds sound as if they'll be unchanged, with the listings charging specs for the S24 Ultra and S24 Plus that match the 45W speeds offered by their predecessors.

If the leaked spec sheet feels underwhelming, keep in mind that it's only supposed to be part of the Galaxy S24 story. Other rumors about the new phones suggest that Samsung is leaning heavily into AI features for the upcoming flagships, with generative AI built right into the phones. Possible features here including tools that can compose emails, summarize web pages and generate images.

We're less than a month out from the Galaxy S24 launch if the countdown clock Blass has posted proves to be accurate. That leaked detail points to an event that's schedule to happen on January 18 at 3 a.m. KST. That converts to 1 p.m. EST/ 10 a.m. PST / 6 p.m. GMT on January 17 — a date in line with most Galaxy S24 release date rumors.