Best Samsung Black Friday Deals in 2019

Samsung is kicking off its Black Friday deals with some of the best holiday discounts of the season. From Samsung QLED TVs to the Galaxy Note 10, the South Korean manufacturer is offering some solid Samsung Black Friday deals that you can score right now.

For instance, you can trade in your old phone and save up $600 on the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 phone. Even better, you can save another $250 on a new unlocked Galaxy Tab S5e when you purchase the unlocked Galaxy Note 10. Normally this tablet sells for $400, so this deal drops its price down to $150. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Samsung tablet.

Meanwhile, Best Buy currently has the Samsung Galaxy Tab on sale for $449.99. Normally, this tablet is priced at $649.99, so that's $200 in savings. It's just $2 shy of its all-time lowest price. By comparison, it's $100 cheaper than Amazon's price for the same tablet.

Sister site, LaptopMag reviewed the Galaxy Tab S4 and rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance.

When is Black Friday this year?

Black Friday this year is taking place on November 29 which is the day after Thanksgiving. This year holds significance sine the holiday shopping season is shorter than last year's. It's no wonder why some of Samsung's Black Friday deals are available now. And it isn't the only retailer dropping early Black Friday deals. Amazon Black Friday deals and Walmart Black Friday deals have also started early.

Samsung Black Friday Deals You Can Get Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: was $649 now $449 @ Best Buy

With its beautiful, bright display, strong sound, and speedy performance, the Galaxy Tab S4 is one of the best tablets around. It's currently on sale for $449 at Best Buy. View Deal

Samsung 55" Q80R 4K QLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Samsung

If you're serious about taking your home viewing entertainment to a whole new level, then a Samsung QLED Smart TV is the way to go. Samsung is currently taking a whopping $700 off this 2019 model TV.



Galaxy Note 10 Plus: Up to $600 off w/ Trade-in

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus packs a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, a fast Snapdragon 855 CPU, and SuperFast wireless charging. Preorder the Galaxy Note 10 Plus from Amazon and get a free 2nd Gen Echo Dot Plus.View Deal