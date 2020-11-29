The best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals 2020

If you're after Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals, you have certainly come to the right place. Because we do extensive testing for our best robot vacuum page, we know exactly which robot vacuums suck in all the right ways and which ones just plain suck.

We've searched all over the place for the absolute best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals to help bring you the the perfect bargain and ensure keeping your home clean is absolutely effortless. One of the best robot vacuum deals right now is the Roomba i3+ for $399 at Best Buy , which is $200 off. This model comes with a self-emptying base, so you only need to clean it out once every month.

Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals right now

Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals and sales

Self-empyting robot vacuum iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $599, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $200 off at Best Buy and elsewhere. You can also find the i3 for $299, but that doesn't include the Clean Base, which is absolutely worth the extra $100.

Roborock S4 Max was $429, now $319 @ Amazon

The Roborock S4 Max is our current top pick among the best robot vacuums, and for Black Friday, it's discounted by $110. In our Roborock S4 Max review, we liked its excellent cleaning capabilities and fast mapping. Be sure to use the on-page coupon to get $110 off and drop the price to $319.View Deal

Neato Robotics D4 was $429, now $249 @ Amazon

One of our favorite robot vacuums, the Neato D4 is now on sale for $180 off its regular price. In our Neato D4 review, this robot vacuum proved to be a great cleaner and mapped our house quickly and efficiently. View Deal

iRobot Roomba E5: was $379 now $249 @ Amazon

The Roomba E5 is great for households with pets. It features dual rubber brushes that don't get tangled with pet hair. The brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. Plus, it has a high efficiency filter that traps 99% of cat and dog allergens.

iRobot Roomba 960 was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy

Limited availability: Though we haven't reviewed the 960, Roombas have generally performed well, but are typically more expensive than most other robot vacuums. The Roomba 960 is an older model, but should work well. And, with iRobot's updated app, you can command the 960 to clean in specific areas at scheduled times—like your kitchen after you're done cooking.View Deal

iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named it the best robot vacuum for those on a budget, with solid cleaning performance, especially on pet hair and with hared floors. While it can seem loud and slow compared to more expensive models, it's a great way to automate your cleaning without breaking the bank. Apply coupon at checkout to receive $50 off. View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 11S was $229, now $149 @ Amazon

One of the toughest places to vacuum is underneath furniture; the low profile of the RoboVac 11s lets it suck up all those dust bunnies. You can't control it with your smartphone, but it worked well during our Robovac 11s review, and was able to get underneath everything.View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 30C was $299, now $179 @ Amazon

In our Eufy RoboVac 30C review, we found it did a good job cleaning, but weren't as impressed with its performance compared to other similarly priced models. Now that it's $120 off—and less than $200—it's a good budget option for those who want a robot vacuum they can control with their smartphone.View Deal

eufy RoboVac G30 Edge: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

The eufy RoboVac G30 Edge features a brushless motor to significantly reduce vacuuming noise. It's also small enough to go under most of your furniture and fully integrates into your Alexa or Google smart home.

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV1001AE: was $599 now $319 @ Amazon

Amazon's got huge savings on this powerful home robot vacuum, slashing $280 off its regular price. Its bag holds 30 days of detritus (your mileage may vary), and it can be programmed for room by room prioritization.View Deal

