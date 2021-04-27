Real Madrid vs. Chelsea live stream: Watch the Champions League semifinal

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea start time and channels Real Madrid vs. Chelsea kicks off at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Tuesday (April 27). Paramount Plus will carry the live stream in the U.S., and you can also watch on the CBS Sports Network. BT Sport will broadcast the match in the UK. The return leg of the tie takes place in a little more than a week's team, on May 5, with Chelsea hosting.

Two teams that were making plans to join the ill-advised European Super League a week ago are now squaring off in this year's UEFA Champions League Semifinal. Real Madrid, holder of 13 Champions League titles, hosts Chelsea, whose lone win came in 2012, in the first leg of rare clash between the two sides.

Real Madrid and Chelsea have only faced each other twice previously in competitive matches, with the last confrontation coming in 1998's UEFA Super Cup. So there will be an air of mystery in this Real Madrid vs. Chelsea match, with a berth in the Champions League final at stake.

Interested in catching this clash of European giants? We can tell you where to live stream Real Madrid vs. Chelsea as well as how a VPN can help you find additional streaming options in your area.

How to use a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

If you happen to be somewhere without access to a Real Madrid vs. Chelsea live stream, you're not out of luck. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location when you surf the web, which could allow you to access streaming services not available in your area.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea live streams in the U.S.

Paramount Plus is the home of Champions League coverage in the U.S. As with other matches in the tournament, you'll find Real Madrid vs. Chelsea on this rebranded version of CBS All Access.

Paramount Plus costs $5.99 and includes other live sports, such as NWSL soccer. In addition, you'll get a library of shows from Viacom-owned cable networks plus a handful of original programs.

While that option means cord cutters can stream Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, it's not your only option. The match will also air on CBS Sports Network, a cable channel, with a Spanish-language telecast available on Univision. CBS Sports Network is part of Fubo.TV's starter package of channels, which costs $65 a month.

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea live streams in the UK

BT Sport will broadcast Real Madrid vs. Chelsea with live coverage starting at 7 p.m. BST on BST. (The match itself kicks off an hour later.)

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Real Madrid vs. Chelsea on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN has the rights to the Champions League, so turn to that streaming service for Real Madrid vs. Chelsea. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea in other countries

Here's a selection of some of the other Real Madrid vs. Chelsea live streams available in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: TNT Go, TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO

TNT Go, TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2 Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Vidio, SCTV Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport App, RTE Player, RTE 2, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK

BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 2, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport App, RTE Player, RTE 2, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK Japan: WOWOW Prime

WOWOW Prime Mexico: ESPN Play Norte, Fox Sports App, ESPN Norte, ESPN2 Norte, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte

ESPN Play Norte, Fox Sports App, ESPN Norte, ESPN2 Norte, Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports Spain: Mitele Plus, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

For more Real Madrid vs. Chelsea live streams, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.