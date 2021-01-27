PS5 restock at Sony Direct: More consoles expected this week

If you're searching for where to buy PS5, you might be in luck this week. It appears Sony is releasing PS5 restock on its own online store sporadically, so as long you're sharp, your chance to score the elusive console could be coming soon.

Sony Direct had the PS5 in stock yesterday, but the units sold out in less than 30 minutes following a virtual queue. Today is a new day, and it's beginning to seem like PS5 availability is catching up to the unprecedented demand. Of course you'll still need to beat the scalpers, but the probability of you successfully checking out should be improving.

Be sure to check back in often for better odds during a PS5 restock. As soon as a Sony Direct queue goes live, you'll want to get in line. Keep your browser sound on to hear a chime that indicates you've reached front of the queue, and make sure you already set up a Sony PSN account for speedy checkout.

Having a spot in the queue doesn't guarantee you'll get to add a PS5 to your cart — shoppers are selected for the front of the queue randomly — but don't get discouraged if a restock from Sony Direct ends before you got yours.

Again, we've noticed the retailer has ramped up the frequency of PS5 restocks, so we could witness another drop or two by the end of this week. In the past, stock has become available on Tuesdays and Fridays.

As you probably know, Sony Direct isn't the only way to buy a PS5. Plenty of online retailers have availability here and there. A PS5 stock insider believes millions more consoles will hit stores by April, so use the links below to check. Who knows? You could be the fortunate user who notices a PS5 restock before the masses.