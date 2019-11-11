Pre-Black Friday Deal: $200 off Acer Predator Helios 300

Gamers don't have to wait until Black Friday to save big on gaming gear. Amazon currently has an excellent deal one of the industry's best gaming laptops.

Currently, you can get the Acer Helios 300 17.3-inch gaming laptop for $1,199 from Amazon. That's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration. It's one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

Acer Predator Helios 300 17": was $1,399 now $1,199

This Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming PC packs a 2.6GHz i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For graphics, there's a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Get it now and save $200.View Deal

The Helios 300 features a 17.3-inch 1080p display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed an older version of the Acer Predator Helios 300 and loved its performance, power, and lengthy battery life. The current version on sale sports better specs and it's also VR-ready. If you want a smaller screen, Amazon also has the 15.6-inch Acer Predator Helios on sale for $1,099.99 ($100 off).

If you want more deals like this, be sure to follow our Best Black Friday Gaming deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage.