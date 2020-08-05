The Amazfit Bip is one of the best cheap fitness trackers you can get. Although it's been on sale multiple times before, today's deal knocks its price to an all-time low.

Currently, Best Buy has the Amazfit Bip on sale for $46.99. That's the best cheap smartwatch deal we've seen and an all-time price low for the Amazfit Bip.

Amazfit Bip Smartwatch: was $69 now $46 @ Best Buy

The Amazfit Bip is the best budget smartwatch you can get. It has built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, and multiple notifications. Best Buy has it on sale for just $46.99, which is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this smartwatch. View Deal

You'll be hard-pressed to find another budget fitness tracker that has a heart rate monitor, GPS, a color display, and smartphone notifications for this price. Yet, the Bip has all these features, which is why it's on our list of best smartwatches. You can also get about 45 days of battery life out of the Bip, provided you turn off its smart features.



In our Amazfit Bip review, we liked its soft silicone band that fits both beefy and petite wrists superlatively. While its display isn't the highest resolution, it uses transflective technology, which makes it easier to read in bright sunlight.

Yes, there are some trade-offs: While you can view notifications, you can't respond to them on the watch. And although you can change the watch face and look up the weather, there's no app store, so don't expect Apple Watch-like functionality.



But, for this price, it's great for budding fitness enthusiasts.