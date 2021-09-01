Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live stream and how to watch US Open tennis online

We're curious if the Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live stream will again see the man gunning for The Grand Slam in the ire of the audience. During his first US Open live steam of the year, Djokovic thought he heard boos.

Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor match time The Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live stream is set for Thursday, Sept. 2. It's just unclear as to when it will be. If it's in the noon ET block, it's on ESPN and if it's past 7 (which feels more likely), it's on ESPN2.

• U.S. — Watch ESPN and ESPN2 via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It turned out, though, that he may have been saying Ruuuuune, for his youthful opponent, Holger Rune (who adorably carried his equipment in an Ikea bag). Yes, Djokovic has basically become Mr. Burns at the film festival, wondering if they were saying Booo! or Booourns!

And while Djokovic won, this wasn't a clean outing. His shoulder didn't appear to bother him in play, but the 18-year-old Rune, a Danish teen who idolized Federer, managed to take the second set while the crowd willed him on.

For those wondering why the crowd were against Djokovic, you may be forgetting his previous experience at Arthur Ashe Stadium. In 2020, Djokovic got defaulted out of the first round after unintentionally hitting a ball at a line judge's throat, after striking it in frustration after losing a serve against Pablo Carreño Busta (who beat him for the bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Tallon Griekspoor, the world's no. 125th ranked player, earned his first main-draw victory at a major in the first round He upset the 52nd-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany. We're betting Djokovic's going to win, though.

The crowd may just not want to see Djokovic's success, as he's in prime position to do something that hasn't been done in 33 years: win all four Grand Slam tournaments in a year. That feat may sound cool, but for Djokovic to do it while most of his contemporaries are injured isn't as great.

Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor online:

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live streams from anywhere on Earth

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Here's how easy it is to stream from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live stream is on Thursday, on either ESPN or ESPN2. ESPN has the noon to 6 p.m. ET coverage, while ESPN2 carries US Open action thereafter. The US Open has not announced its Thursday schedule, we will update this story when we know more.

US Open matches are spread across the ESPN family of networks, as well as stream on ESPN3, ESPN Plus and the ESPN app. There is also coverage on the Tennis Channel.

If you cut the cord, you can get all of those channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT. Tennis Channel can be added on with the Sports Extra (Sling) and Sports Plus (Fubo) packages, which are $11 per month.

Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live streams in the UK

Unlike with Wimbledon, U.K. fans have to stay up late for this one. Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime, which is £79 per year.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN.

Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for the Novak Djokovic vs Tallon Griekspoor live stream. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. TSN1's US Open coverage runs from 11 a.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on Thursday.

TSN1 should be the channel you're looking for, though additional coverage that night is on TSN3 and TSN5.

TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.