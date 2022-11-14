New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of November 14

The list of what's new on Netflix is headlined by more big names this week, as well as the final season of one of the best Netflix shows: Dead to Me. And while third run of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini's series is the biggest scripted return, it may not be the biggest show coming back to Netflix — nor is it the most-mammoth series to drop this week.

Netflix's own version of Gossip Girl returns this week, as Elite Season 6 sees Spain's most dramatic high schoolers up to no good. Will Las Encinas be the same again Those who want holiday content will get it in multiple ways, as The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 offers special guests and festive treats. Gaming and animation fans get to celebrate, too, with a festive arc in The Cuphead Show!: Part 3.

The most promising new series, though is 1899, a supernatural show taking place on a migrant ship that comes across another vessel — one that opens up a whole lot of questions.

Also, Netflix adapts Emma Donoghue's The Wonder, with Florence Pugh in the starring role for the period drama. Then, Netflix gets its own take on the Little Nemo world, with a new movie called Slumberland — starring Jason Momoa.

Need more? Already devoured the new movies and shows from this weekend? Well, get ready for the 2022 World Cup.

But that's what's already come out, here's what's new on Netflix this week:

What's new on Netflix this week?

Our picks are in bold, Netflix's synopses are in italics.

Arriving on Netflix November 14

Stutz (Netflix Documentary)

In candid conversations with actor Jonah Hill, leading psychiatrist Phil Stutz explores his early life experiences and unique, visual model of therapy.

In candid conversations with actor Jonah Hill, leading psychiatrist Phil Stutz explores his early life experiences and unique, visual model of therapy. Teletubbies (Netflix Family)

Join friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this colorful refresh of the classic series.

Arriving on Netflix November 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (Netflix Comedy)

Getting old may be the goal, but the road there is comically difficult. In his second Netflix original comedy special, which is dedicated to his late mother, Deon Cole hilariously shares his advice on how to navigate life and dating in today’s society.

Getting old may be the goal, but the road there is comically difficult. In his second Netflix original comedy special, which is dedicated to his late mother, Deon Cole hilariously shares his advice on how to navigate life and dating in today’s society. Johanna Nordström: Call the Police 🇸🇪 (Netflix Comedy)

The comedian and podcast host sounds off on sexual escapades, TikTok police and how she became Sweden's pandemic poster girl.

The comedian and podcast host sounds off on sexual escapades, TikTok police and how she became Sweden's pandemic poster girl. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (Netflix Family)

After a big storm, food is scarce — and hungry dinos are everywhere. It's up to you to help the Camp Fam survive in this thrilling interactive special.

After a big storm, food is scarce — and hungry dinos are everywhere. It's up to you to help the Camp Fam survive in this thrilling interactive special. Run for the Money 🇯🇵 (Netflix Series)

In a race with time, celebrity contestants desperately try to outmaneuver black-clad Hunters in pursuit, for a chance to win a growing cash prize.

Arriving on Netflix November 16

In Her Hands (Netflix Documentary)

Filmed across two turbulent years, In Her Hands tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position.

Filmed across two turbulent years, In Her Hands tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan’s first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position. The Lost Lotteries 🇹🇭 (Netflix Film)

Five down-on-their-luck strangers must band together to steal back winning lottery tickets worth millions from a wicked mafia boss.

Five down-on-their-luck strangers must band together to steal back winning lottery tickets worth millions from a wicked mafia boss. Mind Your Manners (Netflix Series)

Have you ever wondered how to elegantly cut… a banana? Mind Your Manners follows world-renowned etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho as she helps her students become their best selves and put others at ease, using the language of manners and etiquette.

Have you ever wondered how to elegantly cut… a banana? Mind Your Manners follows world-renowned etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho as she helps her students become their best selves and put others at ease, using the language of manners and etiquette. Off Track 🇸🇪 (Netflix Film)

In a fit of desperation, a down-and-out single mother suits up and attempts to ski Vasaloppet with her (not-so-perfect) perfectionist brother.

In a fit of desperation, a down-and-out single mother suits up and attempts to ski Vasaloppet with her (not-so-perfect) perfectionist brother. Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo 🇧🇷 (Netflix Documentary)

Armed with music — and a message, influential hip-hop group Racionais MC's turned their street poetry into a powerful movement in Brazil and beyond.

Armed with music — and a message, influential hip-hop group Racionais MC's turned their street poetry into a powerful movement in Brazil and beyond. The Wonder 🇬🇧 (Netflix Film)

Haunted by her past, a nurse travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1862 to investigate a young girl's supposedly miraculous fast.

Arriving on Netflix November 17

1899 🇩🇪 (Netflix Series)

Full of hope for a better future, passengers aboard a ship to the New World sail into a nightmare when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea.

Full of hope for a better future, passengers aboard a ship to the New World sail into a nightmare when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea. Bantú Mama

Christmas with You (Netflix Film)

Seeking inspiration for a hit holiday song, a pop star grants a young fan's Christmas wish to meet her — and finds a shot at true love along the way.

Dead to Me: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

A hit-and-run started it all for Jen and Judy. Now another shocking crash alters the future of their ride-or-die friendship. All roads have led to this.

I Am Vanessa Guillen (Netflix Documentary)

A hit-and-run started it all for Jen and Judy. Now another shocking crash alters the future of their ride-or-die friendship. All roads have led to this.

A hit-and-run started it all for Jen and Judy. Now another shocking crash alters the future of their ride-or-die friendship. All roads have led to this. I Am Vanessa Guillen (Netflix Documentary)

Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old went she was found murdered at a US Army base. Rather than submit to silence, her family fought for justice and change.

Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old went she was found murdered at a US Army base. Rather than submit to silence, her family fought for justice and change. Pepsi, Where's My Jet? (Netflix Documentary)

The year was 1996, and the cola wars were raging. Despite Pepsi’s celeb-soaked advertisements, Coke still held the bigger market share, so the second-place brand decided to roll out their biggest campaign ever: Called “Pepsi Stuff,” it featured a soon-to-be infamous commercial implying that if you just bought enough of their products, you could use “Pepsi Points” to purchase sunglasses, leather jackets… and maybe a Harrier jet?

Arriving on Netflix November 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

From hijinks and heebie-jeebies to holiday cheer: This season's got it all as the boys go big to trick the Devil — and stir up trouble all over town!

From hijinks and heebie-jeebies to holiday cheer: This season's got it all as the boys go big to trick the Devil — and stir up trouble all over town! Elite: Season 6 🇪🇸 (Netflix Series)

Everybody's looking for something this year at Las Encinas, whether it's love, revenge or millions of followers. But will they all make it out alive?

Everybody's looking for something this year at Las Encinas, whether it's love, revenge or millions of followers. But will they all make it out alive? The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 🇬🇧 (Netflix Series)

Special guests and familiar faces stir up sweet holiday magic as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood name the best Yuletide bakers.

Special guests and familiar faces stir up sweet holiday magic as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood name the best Yuletide bakers. Inside Job: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

For employees of Cognito Inc., conspiracies aren’t just theories, they’re a full time grind. Inside Job is a peek inside the actual Deep State, as one woman manages the chaotic office of lovable morons secretly controlling the world.

For employees of Cognito Inc., conspiracies aren’t just theories, they’re a full time grind. Inside Job is a peek inside the actual Deep State, as one woman manages the chaotic office of lovable morons secretly controlling the world. Reign Supreme 🇫🇷(Netflix Series)

From the projects to the largest venues in Paris, this series follows two teenage friends for life as they forge the birth and rise of French hip-hop.

From the projects to the largest venues in Paris, this series follows two teenage friends for life as they forge the birth and rise of French hip-hop. Slumberland (Netflix Film)

Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish.

Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish. Somebody 🇰🇷 (Netflix Series)

A developer builds a dating app, hoping for connection. Soon, she gets caught in the web of a serial killer who uses the platform to lure victims.

A developer builds a dating app, hoping for connection. Soon, she gets caught in the web of a serial killer who uses the platform to lure victims. The Violence Action 🇯🇵 (Netflix Film)

She's just a regular, sweet-looking college student by day. But by night, she's a part-time assassin — and she's about to face her toughest target yet.

Leaving Netflix this week

Extremely little is leaving Netflix this week. So, I'll point you to our wider coverage of all of the best Netflix movies and shows leaving in November 2022.

Leaving 11/14/22

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22

Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia

Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath

Leaving 11/15/22

Suffragette

The Green Inferno

Leaving 11/18/22

Donald Glover: Weirdo

Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4

Goosebumps: Specials

