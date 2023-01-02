New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of January 2

Is this what a Netflix hangover looks like? In the shadow of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson's modern noir sequel, and its White Noise adaptation, Netflix's first full week of January only features new content on three days of this week.

The biggest new Netflix show of the week is Ginny & Georgia season 2. Yes, the popular Netflix series is back, to continue the answer the question "What if Gilmore Girls had a thriller element?" The titular mother-daughter relationship seems as complicated as ever.

As for the biggest new Netflix movie of the week, we hope you like Christian Bale and/or period pieces! The Pale Blue Eye (adapting Louis Bayard's book) sates the mystery thriller fans out there, with Bale starring as a detective who is aided by Edgar Allen Poe. Well, Poe before he became an author.

So, let's get down to a day-by-day breakdown of what's new on Netflix this week!

What's new on Netflix this week?

Our picks are in bold, Netflix's synopses are in italics.

Arriving on Netflix January 4

How I Became a Gangster 🇵🇱 (Netflix Film)

An ambitious gangster works his way up the ranks of Warsaw's criminal underworld, and ultimately takes his shot at the big time.

The Kings of the World 🇨🇴 (Netflix Film)

Five homeless friends from Medellín set out on a perilous journey through rural Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them.

The Lying Life of Adults 🇮🇹 (Netflix Series)

In 1990s Naples, a sheltered teen befriends the estranged aunt her parents detest to better understand herself and the city she comes from.

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Netflix Documentary)

With an innovative visual approach, Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is a four part edge-of your seat financial thriller which reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous multibillion-dollar global Ponzi scheme and the ways in which a willfully blind financial system allowed it to flourish for decades.

Arriving on Netflix January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy 🇩🇰 (Netflix Series)

​​After a lifetime of being sold as a human good luck charm, a woman with mysterious supernatural abilities seeks revenge against those who wronged her.

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

New relationships and challenges await Georgia and Ginny as they navigate life in Wellsbury — until secrets from the past threaten everything.

Woman of the Dead 🇦🇹 (Netflix Series)

When a suspicious car crash tears a woman's life apart, her quest for revenge ensnares her in a conspiracy reaching the highest levels of her small town.

Arriving on Netflix January 6

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (Netflix Documentary)

In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets.

The Pale Blue Eye (Netflix Film)

West Point, 1830. A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case — a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

Pressure Cooker (Netflix Series)

Living under one roof, eleven chefs use culinary skills and strategic plays in a tense cooking contest where they vote on who among them will win $100,000.

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2 🇫🇷 (Netflix Series) (new episodes)

Six couples on the cusp of lifelong love are hit with an ultimatum: Get engaged or break up. Before they decide, they’ll swap partners for three weeks.

The Walking Dead: Season 11

Leaving Netflix this week

Very little is leaving Netflix this week, so we're also including what's disappearing next week.

Leaving 1/6/23

Bulletproof 2

Leaving 1/8/23

L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 1/12/23

CHIPS

Leaving 1/15/23

Steve Jobs

