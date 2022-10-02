Netflix movies to watch before they leave in October 2022

A bunch of movies and shows are leaving Netflix in the month of October 2022, and you have just a few weeks (or even just days) to watch them before they're gone.

Fortunately, many of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows will still be available, while titles that are new on Netflix will drop throughout the month. Netflix is constantly adding and subtracting stuff, though movies tend to cycle in and out more frequently than shows. We're not sure if any of these departures will push you to cancel Netflix , but their absence will surely be frustrating to some.

With our recommendations, you'll have a better chance of making the most of your Netflix subscription this month. The list of departing movies has something for everyone, whether you're in the mood for a hip-hop drama, a classic teen comedy or a madcap family adventure.

Here's what to watch before they leave Netflix in October 2022.

The best Netflix movies leaving in October 2022

8 Mile

The rise of rapper Eminem serves as inspiration for this semi-autobiographical drama, set in his hometown of Detroit. Marshall Mathers III himself makes his film debut as Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr., a young blue collar worker who dreams of becoming a hip-hop star. But his attempts at getting notice on the local rap scene are stymied by a need to provide for his mother and sister.

After an altercation with the rival rap group Leaders of the Free World, Jimmy signs up for a big battle hosted by his friend Future (Mekhi Phifer). He has one shot, one opportunity to seize everything he ever wanted. And he's not gonna let it slip.

Leaving Oct. 31 | Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

The classic teen comedy is ripe for rewatching, especially when you're stuck in the doldrums of work or school. High school senior Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) is a glib trickster who tends to get away with everything. He decides to take a day off from classes and enlists his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) and best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) to join him.

They steal borrow Cameron's dad's Ferrari and embark on an adventure in downtown Chicago. Meanwhile, the dean of students Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) is determined to catch Ferris committing truancy. The race is on for Ferris to return home before his parents, sister or Mr. Rooney discover his absence.

Leaving Oct. 31 | Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Jim Carrey is at his frenetic, hammy best as the dastardly Count Olaf in the 2004 film adaptation of the Lemony Snicket books (not to be confused with the 2017 Netflix series featuring Neil Patrick Harris).

After a tragic incident, the villain gains legal custody over the orphaned Baudelaire children: inventor Violet (Emily Browning), bibliophile Klaus (Liam Aiken) and biting infant Sunny (Kara and Shelby Hoffman). The cruel schemer covets their family fortune. They are able to escape his clutches for brief spells, seeking refuge with eccentric Uncle Monty (Billy Connolly) and paranoid Aunt Josephine (Meryl Streep), but Olaf is a master of disguise who keeps following the children to get their money.

Leaving Oct. 31| Stream it on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Everything leaving Netflix in October 2022

Leaving 10/2/22

Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 10/7/22

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 10/8/22

After

Leaving 10/13/22

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

Leaving 10/14/22

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Leaving 10/15/22

Sinister 2

Leaving 10/21/22

Yes, God, Yes

Leaving 10/22/22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 10/26/22

Begin Again

Leaving 10/27/22

Metallica Through The Never