7 best new movies to stream on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more (October 4-9)

October means new movies to watch every week, as the horror industry is all too ready to seize on the public's want to be shocked. But the week's new releases aren't just similar to the new Hellraiser. Idris Elba's just trying to protect his family on vacation in Beast over on Peacock, and Mila Kunis' past is about to unravel her future on Netflix.

Over on HBO Max, we've got the streaming service debut of the Eraser reboot. This time, it's Dominic Sherwood who is disappearing key witnesses. The only problem? Well, he's been double-crossed.

But, yes, to sate your horror needs, Hulu's got a new Hellraiser. It looks just as bloody and tricky as the original, but possibly not as weird and peculiar. Will this re-thought Hellraiser work?

Also be sure to check out our list of the new movies and shows to watch from this past weekend . And you can fill your calendar with the new movies and shows to watch in October 2022 across all of the top streamers.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix project adapts a novella of the same name from Stephen King's If It Bleeds. Co-produced by Murphy, this Blumhouse Productions film is all about an iPhone that has too much power. Craig (Jaeden Martell, who you might remember from the 2017 version of King's It) befriends Mr. Harrigan, an elderly man (Donald Sutherland), and even gifts him an early iPhone.

After his friend's passing, Craig has trouble dealing with being violently bullied. So, of course, he starts calling Mr. Harrigan's phone, so he can have someone to talk to. And when something (or someone) starts hurting those who Craig is frustrated about, he has to wonder if Mr. Harrigan is looking out for him.

Watch on Netflix starting Wednesday (Oct. 5)

Eraser: Reborn (HBO Max)

Sometimes, you need to get away. Or you need to make someone else vanish. Back in 1996, John Kruger (Arnold Schwarzenegger) was great at this, helping protect high-profile witnesses by basically disappearing them, which he did as a U.S. Marshal for the Witness Security Protection Program (WITSEC). Now, in 2022, Eraser: Reborn is rebooting this concept, with a new organization that does the same disappearing act, and U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard (Dominic Sherwood) is one of the finest at this job. But taking Rina Kimura (Jacky Lai), the wife of a mob boss, off the proverbial table, isn't going to be easy. After escaping to Cape Town, South Africa, Pollard discovers he's been double-crossed.

Watch on HBO Max starting Wednesday (Oct. 5)

Prince Andrew: Banished (Peacock)

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, subject of shame and scrutiny and a new Peacock documentary. The film will show how Andrew's years of getting into little incidents inflated his opinion of himself, and led to being connected to sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Andrew: Banished tells this story via interviews with members of the press, Andrew's own social circle, various insiders and the team that surfaced allegations against him. While Andrew clearly held a place in Queen Elizabeth II's heart, the accusations against him cemented his place in the conversations of those in power.

Watch on Peacock starting Wednesday (October 5)

Monster High: The Movie

The Monster High fashion dolls are coming to life, but this is no Toy Story. In Monster High: The Movie, Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris) is half-werewolf and half-human, and friends with fellow supernatural students Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) and Draculaura (Nayah Damasen). Clawdeen's humanity, though, looks to be a threat to her survival at Monster High.

Watch on Paramount Plus starting Thursday (October 6)

Luckiest Girl Alive (Netflix)

Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis) looks like she's got the dream life, but a nightmare hidden in her past could unspool her perfect little reality. Before she was working at the New York Times as an editor, and before she and her beau Luke (Finn Wittrock) were engaged with a picturesque Nantucket wedding in the cards, something went wrong at Ani's high school. Now, as she reencounters an old teacher, and answers questions for a crime documentary filmmaker, Ani's lies are about to get put on display. Currently in theaters, Luckiest Girl Alive is making its way to Netflix early.

Watch on Netflix starting Friday (October 7)

Beast (Peacock)

Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) is a widowed dad who just wants to spend time with his daughters (Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries). Unfortunately, he's bringing them to the wilderness in South Africa, where he met their mother. Here, on a game reserve run by his old friend Martin (Sharlto Copley), the Daniels' will disconnect and also wish they had service — as things get plenty dangerous. A lion that's just escaped death at the hand of poachers is out for revenge.

Watch on Peacock starting Friday (October 7)

Hellraiser (Hulu)

If you've never the original Hellraiser, then get ready for a fresh new 'hell.' And for those who have seen the classic? Well, get ready because that violent puzzle box is back, and so are people who are trying to get others to unpack its mystery. This time, the Cenobites and their leader Pinhead are watching as addict Riley (Odessa A'Zion) is caught in their trap. As for the humans not to trust? Goran Visnjic (ER) plays one of the humans trying to get others to solve the puzzle box. While this new Hellraiser looks plenty scary and frightening, it doesn't look nearly as weird as the original. And that's arguably a good thing.

Stream it on Hulu (opens in new tab) (in the U.S.) and Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (internationally) on Friday (October 7)