Mario Golf is back and coming Nintendo Switch — here's your first look

Mario and his Mushroom Kingdom pals are heading back to the green, as Mario Golf: Super Rush is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch this summer.

Nintendo revealed the latest Mario Golf game during its latest Nintendo Direct event, as well as a June 25 release on the Nintendo Switch.

The colorful sports game will be playable with both traditional controls and motion controls, allowing you to swing a Joy-Con controller as if was an actual golf club.

The big feature that Nintendo highlighted in the announcement trailer is a new game mode called "Speed Golf." This hectic mode sees every player tee off at the same time and then race to sink their golf ball in the hole as quickly as possible, using powerups to gain an advantage along the way.

The game will also include a dedicated single-player story mode, which will come as a relief to long-time fans. The last entry in the series, Mario Golf: World Tour on the Nintendo 3DS, dropped the ball in this regard.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is being developed by Camelot Software, which has been behind every Mario Golf game to date, and most recently worked on 2018’s Mario Tennis Aces.

This wasn’t the only announcement Nintendo made during its February Direct. the Big N also confirmed the long-rumored Switch port of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword , as well as a third entry in the Splatoon series.