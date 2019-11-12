When does The Mandalorian episode 2 come out on Disney Plus?

In my rush to write my The Mandalorian review, I didn't notice that Disney Plus was missing something as the credits rolled. Sure, I saw a pretty graphic suggesting I watch Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, but the app didn't show me a release date for episode 2 of The Mandalorian.

That episode, which hopefully explains the sight at the end of episode 1, debuts this Friday (Nov. 15). As I'm working on my review, I thought of the people who haven't heard that Disney Plus is releasing episodes individually, not in binge-watchable bunches.

Thanks to a Disney press release published by Star Wars News Net, we know the entire release schedule for this 8-episode show. While most episodes come out on Fridays, Disney is opting to release episode 7 on a Wednesday (Dec. 18). This is likely timed to avoid conflict with fans rushing out to see Rise of The Skywalker, which comes out that Friday (Dec. 20).

The Mandalorian release schedule

Episode 2: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

Episode 3: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

Episode 5: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

Episode 7: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

Episode 8: Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide, my Disney Plus review is currently in the works, and I look forward to reacting to The Mandalorian's second episode along with the rest of the audience.