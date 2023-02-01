Samsung Unpacked live blog: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra and all the big news

It's time for rumors to meet reality, as Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event today (February 1) promises to give us our first real look at the much-anticipated Galaxy S23 lineup. And from the sound of it, we could be looking at more than just phones in today's product launch.

Certainly, the Galaxy S23 figures to take center stage, with Samsung expected to show off three new models. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the high-end phone getting the premium features, but there will be plenty of enhancements for the standard Galaxy S23 and larger Galaxy S23 Plus as we see a shake-up to the best Samsung phones lineup.

But laptops could be on the agenda, too, with the Galaxy Book 3 debuting in up to five different configurations. We're most excited about the rumored Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which like the S23 Ultra, figures to sport all of the top-of-the-line additions.

All told, there should be plenty of news coming out of today's Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco. We'll be at the event bringing you updates as they happen and hands-on sessions with any products Samsung has on hand. Stick with Tom's Guide throughout the day for the latest news on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Book 3 and whatever else Samsung has in store for us.

Watch the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked live stream

Galaxy Unpacked gets underway at at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. GMT on February 1. If you're watching in Australia, you'll need to get up at 5 a.m. AEDT on February 2 to tune in live.