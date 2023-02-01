Live
Samsung Unpacked live blog: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra and all the big news
Follow all the action from Galaxy Unpacked, including new phones and laptops
It's time for rumors to meet reality, as Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event today (February 1) promises to give us our first real look at the much-anticipated Galaxy S23 lineup. And from the sound of it, we could be looking at more than just phones in today's product launch.
Certainly, the Galaxy S23 figures to take center stage, with Samsung expected to show off three new models. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the high-end phone getting the premium features, but there will be plenty of enhancements for the standard Galaxy S23 and larger Galaxy S23 Plus as we see a shake-up to the best Samsung phones lineup.
But laptops could be on the agenda, too, with the Galaxy Book 3 debuting in up to five different configurations. We're most excited about the rumored Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which like the S23 Ultra, figures to sport all of the top-of-the-line additions.
All told, there should be plenty of news coming out of today's Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco. We'll be at the event bringing you updates as they happen and hands-on sessions with any products Samsung has on hand. Stick with Tom's Guide throughout the day for the latest news on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Book 3 and whatever else Samsung has in store for us.
Watch the February 1 Galaxy Unpacked live stream
Galaxy Unpacked gets underway at at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. GMT on February 1. If you're watching in Australia, you'll need to get up at 5 a.m. AEDT on February 2 to tune in live.
For all the key rumors so far, check out our Samsung Galaxy S23 cheat sheet. That should give you.a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S23 range.
Expect an small evolution for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, building upon the foundations of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But get ready for biggger changes with the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, whoch are expected to sport a fresh new desing, dropping the Contour Cut camera module for a trio of cameras embedded into the rear of the phones.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 doesn't start until later on today (6 p.m. for early-bird U.K. readers). But in the run-up to the showcase, we're expecting to see last-minuite leakes.
Case in point, the base 128GB Galaxy S23 could come with slower storage than the 256GB models. That's due to the 128GB model making use of UFS 3.1 storage, rather than the faster UFS 4.0 standard. In real-world terms, expect a Galaxy S23 with UFS 4.0 to load apps and files much faster.
Good morning and welcome to the first big Samsung launch day of 2023. Today we're expecting to see the Galaxy S23 range, as well as ew Galaxy Book laptops.
Will there be some surprises? Well, we don't know, but Samsung could have something up its sleeve to tease for what's coming in 2023. Otherwise expect deep dives into new flagship phones and slick new laptops.
Samsung plans to stream Galaxy Unpacked from its Samsung Newsroom site. You can also watch the official Galaxy Unpacked livestream on YouTube or via the embedded feed above.
Galaxy Unpacked announcements
Here's what we're expecting to see at Galaxy Unpacked.
Samsung Galaxy S23: The entry level model in Samsung's flagship lineup, we're hoping that the Galaxy S23 retains the $799 starting price of its predecessor. (Recent leaked pricing data gives us hope, at least in the U.S.).
Like every phone in the Galaxy S23 lineup, this model should feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset to power its new phones, with some rumors claiming Samsung will have a customized version of the new silicon. That should lead to some performance improvements over last year's models, but we're also quite keen to see if the promised power efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 leads to better battery life for Samsung's phones.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Everything the Galaxy S23 features, you'll find in the Galaxy S23 Plus, only here you're going to get a 6.6-inch screen instead of the S23's 6.1-inch panel. We're not expecting big changes to the rear cameras of either the Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus, but rumors do suggest an upgraded front camera for these phones.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: This should be the centerpiece of Samsung's phone announcements. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to get a 200MP main camera, which should be quite an upgrade over the 108MP sensor that the Galaxy S22 Ultra used. Add in the usual 6.8-inch screen with a refresh rate that varies between 1Hz and 120Hz, and you've got a device that's likely to contend for the title of best phone overall.
We've summarized all the last-minute Galaxy S23 rumors so you can know what to expect heading into Galaxy Unpacked.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Let's talk possible laptop announcements, with the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra leading the way. Rumors tout this as an especially thin notebook that also boosts the power underneath the hood. We're expecting to see 13th Gen Raptor Lake Intel CPUs, as a matter of fact.
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: In addition to the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, we're expecting to see multiple laptops during Galaxy Unpacked. Let's start with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, a 2-in-1 version of the latest Galaxy Book that's also do for a 13th Gen Intel CPU. Another possible entry to keep in mind is the Galaxy Book 3 Pro. We could also see standard versions of both the laptop and the 2-in-1 model.
