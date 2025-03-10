What is ExpressVPN's Personal Data Removal?

Using one of the best VPNs can help shield your IP address, safeguard your online activity, and prevent websites from tracking your data. However, despite these strong lines of defense, VPNs can’t stop companies, data brokers, and bad actors from gathering your personal details through other means, such as public records.

That’s where services like ExpressVPN’s Data Removal come in. This tool helps erase your data from third-party sources, reducing your online footprint.

In this article, I'll break down what it is, why it matters, and how to use it to protect your privacy.

What is data removal?

Data removal is the process of erasing personal information from a system, database or online platform. It follows legal frameworks like the right to erasure, which is also known as the right to be forgotten. This essentially means that if a company has collected your information, whether through direct interactions, purchases, or online activity, you have the legal authority to ask for the data to be removed.

Now, in theory, you could handle this yourself. You could manually reach out to every company, website, or service that has your data and request its deletion, citing GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) regulations. But let’s be honest – that’s easier said than done. The sheer number of sites that collect our personal and financial details is staggering, and it can also be pulled from public records, credit card transactions, social media activity, and even mobile apps.

Add to that the fact that data isn't just gathered from the platforms we use directly, and we arrive at a terrifying conclusion – your information may be floating around in places you weren't even aware of.

The good news? There is a simple solution that doesn't require you to do all the heavy lifting. Top-tier security tools, like the most private VPN services on the market, often include automated data removal tools. They continuously scan data broker sites, people-search platforms, and other third-party databases to find and delete your personal information.

By taking these steps, data removal services help protect you from:

Identity theft

Social engineering attacks

Doxxing

Potential discrimination

Harassment (surveillance and stalking)

Targeted advertising (spam calls and emails)

So, while you technically can handle data removal manually, why would you when you can let smart tools do all the work?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What is ExpressVPN’s Data Removal Service?

One of the best tools for this is ExpressVPN’s Data Removal, which comes as part of their Identity Defender suite, offering not just personal information deletion but a wide range of other security services, like:

ID Alerts – Keeps an eye on critical areas of the web for any signs of fraudulent behavior, like unauthorized credit card transactions or unusual activity, giving you the opportunity to act quickly and prevent issues from escalating.

Keeps an eye on critical areas of the web for any signs of fraudulent behavior, like unauthorized credit card transactions or unusual activity, giving you the opportunity to act quickly and prevent issues from escalating. ID Theft Insurance – Provides up to $1 million in coverage to help cover expenses incurred while reclaiming your identity. Theft Insurance also lowers the stress of dealing with identity theft by reimbursing you for recovery-related costs.

Provides up to $1 million in coverage to help cover expenses incurred while reclaiming your identity. Theft Insurance also lowers the stress of dealing with identity theft by reimbursing you for recovery-related costs. Credit Scanner – Helps you monitor your credit score and activity. It alerts you to any changes that might indicate a misuse of your personal information.

The Data Removal tool takes all the hassle out of protecting your privacy. It works behind the scenes, tirelessly scouring a wide range of data brokers and people-search sites to find any trace of your personal information and erase your footprint from the web.

If any of your details are found, ExpressVPN automatically submits removal or opt-out requests to each site. However, it doesn’t stop there – Data Removal continues to monitor these sites, ensuring your information stays off the radar. If, by any chance, your data pops back up, it re-submits the removal requests.

By reducing the visibility of your data, you’ll experience fewer annoying junk calls, less spam, and a much lower chance of falling victim to identity theft.

Should I use ExpressVPN's Data Removal Service?

Now, you might be thinking that your everyday internet use means you don't need a data removal service, however even casual online activities can still place your personal data in the wrong hands. It only takes clicking on 'accept only essential cookies' to leave your details up for grabs.

If you're still not convinced that your data is out there, you can always use ExpressVPN's free data exposure scan and see for yourself. Simply enter your details, and the tool will scan data brokers and people-search sites for them. Then, in around 30 secinds, you'll be given a list of all the places your personal details appear. The data exposure scanner is free for anyone in the US to use, not just ExpressVPN users.

Your personal, credit card, and contact information can end up being exposed in ways you might not even realize, whether this is through online shopping, signing up for newsletters or using online banking services. This is why ExpressVPN’s Data Removal is an excellent tool to keep you and your data safe.

Not only does it help protect you from potential data leaks, breaches, and the endless spam that comes with it but also allows you to take control of your data and keep it where it belongs – in your hands.

If you want to enhance your privacy beyond this, there are a number of steps you can take, including:

Using robust passwords for each account.

Enabling two-factor (2FA) authentication on your online accounts.

Utilizing data anonymizing services, like Apple's Hide My Email.

Adjusting your social media privacy settings to prevent sharing data with people you don't know.

Encrypting your internet traffic with one of the most secure VPNs, particularly when connected to public Wi-Fi networks.

Regularly checking and managing app permissions to limit unnecessary access to your data.

Being mindful of the personal details you provide when signing up for online services.

How to use ExpressVPN's Data Removal Service

ExpressVPN’s Data Removal is simple to use and set up. Here’s how to get started:

Choose a Plan – Go to the Order page and select the corresponding ExpressVPN plan. Complete Your Purchase – Enter your email and payment details. Access Data Removal – On mobile, tap Upgrades in the app. If you use the website version, visit your Account page. Start the Scan – Enter your details and click Continue. Review & Monitor – See where your data appears and track removals. The service keeps scanning and re-submitting requests automatically.

It's important to note, however, that ExpressVPN’s Data Removal service is currently only available to new US customers who sign up for a one- or two-year plan. Existing US subscribers who joined before October 28, 2024, are expected to gain access soon.

This means US-based customers on other plans and users outside the country cannot access this service.