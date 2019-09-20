Killer Deal: Powerbeats 3 Now $79

Need a sweat-resistant AirPods alternative for the new iOS 13 powered iPhone 11,iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max? Then you might find interest in this awesome deal we found on Apple’s other best selling headphones.

For a limited time, B&H has the Beats Powerbeats 3 on sale for $79.95. Normally, these wireless headphones retail for $199.95, so that’s $120 off. It’s the second lowest price we’ve ever seen for these W1 chip-powered Beats headphones.

By comparison, it's $40 cheaper than Amazon’s current price. It's one of the best headphones deals we've seen this month.

Powerbeats 3: was $199 now $79 @ B&H

With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Snag them now for the cheap.

View Deal

The Powerbeats 3 feature an earhook design and are IPX4 sweat and water resistant. And with a 12 hour rechargeable battery built-in, they’re the ideal everyday carry, gym, and running headphones.

If you're battery gets low battery, all it takes is a five-minute top up charge to get an hour's worth of playback.

Just like the Powerbeats 2, which we reviewed, the Powerbeats 3 have a comfortable, flexible, over-ear grip design and powerful bass. There’s also a RemoteTalk, so you can take calls and control your music. The main difference between the two is that the Powerbeats 3 employs Apple's W1 chip to deliver twice the battery life.

This deal won’t last, so we recommend you score these modestly priced Beats headphones for the cheap.