Sony WH-1000XM5 just got a new noise cancelling rival — and it looks even better

British audio specialist KEF has announced a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones. The Mu7 wireless over-ear headphones go on sale today and are available via the KEF website (opens in new tab) priced at $399 / £349 / AU$613.

At the price, they're pitched to compete directly with the likes of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, including popular Sony WH-1000XM5, Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 and Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 models.

Like KEF's Mu3 true wireless earbuds, the Mu7 over-ear headphones are a collaboration with Welsh artist and industrial designer Ross Lovegrove responsible for the acclaimed sculpted design of the KEF Muon (opens in new tab) loudspeakers.

The headphones are designed to have a sleek and lightweight form, and are said to deliver a snug acoustic seal with minimal ear pressure, according to the marketing material. Memory foam earpads are said to help mould the earcups and headband to the shape of the listener's head, and a swivel point above the earcups allows the headphones to be rotated and flattened for transport. A carry case is supplied.

KEF Mu7: Features and specifications

A capacitive touchpad on the right ear cup allows users to answer calls, skip tracks and adjust volume through a series of intuitive taps and swipes. According to KEF, a 15-minute quick charge will deliver 8 hours of use, while a full charge runs to 40 hours — although its doesn't say whether that's with or without ANC enabled.

Speaking of ANC, the Mu7 uses sophisticated smart active noise cancellation technology, and carefully positioned microphones to eliminate external noise before it reaches the listener's ears. A 40mm full range dynamic driver fitted into each earcup.

Wireless codec support runs to aptX HD over Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and you can also plug the headphones into your playback source via a 3.5mm audio connection for uncompressed high-resolution playback from compatible players or dedicated headphone DAC/amplifiers.

Available in silver gray and charcoal gray color options, the Mu7 headphones are available now directly from KEF (opens in new tab). Look out for our full review coming soon.

