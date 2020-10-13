It's time to upgrade to mesh Wi-Fi — this Prime Day deal is $75 off

Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, and it's delivered a great deal for mesh Wi-Fi right out of the gate with a new low price for the Eero mesh router 3-pack.

Amazon has dropped the price of the Eero 3-pack to $174 , a full $75 off of the regular price. That's one of the best prices we've ever seen for the Eero 3-pack, and one of the best deals we've seen for any mesh router system.

Eero mesh router 3-pack: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

With power to blanket a 5,000 square foot home in speedy Wi-Fi, the Eero mesh router 3-pack was a great deal at full price, with good performance, easy setup and optional extra security. Now it's even better, selling for $75 off.View Deal

Amazon's 2019 Eero mesh router has always been a smart buy. Our Eero mesh router review called it "the best bargain in mesh networking today."

The 2019 Eero offers mesh Wi-Fi for the entire house with three compact and easy to hide units that are quick to set up through the accompanying smartphone app. They also work with Alexa, so you can add voice control to your mesh network by pairing it with any Amazon Echo device.

Today's deal is for the third-gen system which packs a 700MHz quad-core chip, 512MB RAM and 4GB of flash storage. The Eero 3 pack is suitable for up to 5,000 square feet of coverage.

When we reviewed the 2019 Eero mesh router, we were especially impressed with the quick and easy setup it offered, the extra security options that were available (for a very small subscription fee), and generally found the performance to be fairly good given the affordable price.

If it was a great value at full price, it's a steal now, so hurry and get it before the sale ends!

