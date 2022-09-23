iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max colors: Which one should you get?

The iPhone 14 Pro colors and iPhone 14 Pro Max colors are important to know for shoppers considering an upgrade to one of the phones in Apple's new lineup. And no matter which model you opt for, you’ll have to select which color you want to buy.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max colors are different than those offered for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 colors are generally more vibrant, offering full-bodied color for the back glass. The iPhone 14 Pro models, rather, featured a frosted glass material in more muted hues.

In addition to new color options, the iPhone 14 Pro replaces the notch with a cutout called the Dynamic Island. It also gets an always-on display feature, a new 48MP main camera sensor, A16 Bionic-powered performance and an incredible battery life. These are, essentially, the key differences between the iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro beyond the colors.

Below is all the info you'll need on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max colors, with hopes that we can help you pick the best one for you. There's no clear “best” color (although Deep Purple is an inclusive), but we'll go into detail about how all the colors compare.

Keep in mind that some of the best iPhone 14 Pro cases and best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases likely come in your favorite color, if it's not offered for the iPhones themselves.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max colors

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 for 128GB, while the larger iPhone 14 starts at $1,099. These two models offer the same color range, which includes Space Black, Silver, Gold and Deep Purple. Apple offered similar colors for the previous iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, only swapping out Sierra Blue for Deep Purple on the current-gen lineup.

Deep Purple

Many will say Deep Purple is the best iPhone 14 Pro color available. That's because it's a color offered only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it hasn't been used before on a previous iPhone. You might call it the "signature color."

Apple has sold purple iPhones before but none quite the hue of Deep Purple. In low light, this color could be mistaken for black. The purple-ness of it is pretty subtle, but shines beautifully in the right light. It's likely that you get this color, you'll want to get a clear case or a color-matched case. Otherwise, the purple might clash with a case of a different color. That's just our two-cents, the preference is ultimately yours.

Silver

An option we particularly like for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is Silver. Yes, it might be a bit basic, but the larger camera lenses really pop on the white glass. There's a neat shadow effect you'll see around the raised camera bump more on this color than any of the others.

Silver is also a blank canvas when it comes to finding a good case. It goes with practically any color. This could be the best color to get if you're keen on switching your case often.

Gold

For those who like a little glam, the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max in Gold is great choice as well. The jewelry-like finish stands out, but not too much. While the details sparkle, a majority of the gilded hue is pretty muted.

It seems like Gold doesn't get as much love as the other iPhone colors, but it happens to look nice on the iPhone 14 Pro. Like Deep Purple, this is a color that goes well with a clear case. But we also think it'll pair great with a pastel-colored silicone case or a warm brown leather case.

Space Black

Space Black is the plainest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max color, but that's not a bad thing. It's basic, sure, but there's no pressure for your smartphone to make a fashion statement. And similar to Silver, Space Black looks great with just about any kind of iPhone case you'll find.

