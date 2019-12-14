Hurry! This Best Buy Deal of the Day takes up to $850 off MacBook Pros

Best Buy is having a massive fire sale on Apple laptops. This weekend's Best Buy Deal of the Day take a whopping $850 off select MacBook Pro laptops.

For a limited time, you can get the 2019 Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop for $1,099.99 at Best Buy. That's $200 off and the second-best price we've seen for Apple's base MacBook Pro. (It briefly hit $999 on Cyber Monday). If you need more power or a bigger screen, today's Best Buy Deal of the Day is also taking up to $850 off various MacBook Pro models.

MacBook Pro 13" (2019): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Apple's 2019 MacBook Pro packs some serious horsepower. It sports a 1.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's currently at its second best price ever.

MacBook Pro 13" (2019): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The upgraded 2019 MacBook Pro houses a faster 2.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also has four Thunderbolt ports (instead of two found on the base model). It's currently at its all-time price low.

MacBook Pro 15": was $3,799 now $2,949 @ Best Buy

This 15-inch MacBook Pro packs all the tech you could want in a Mac laptop. It features a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's a whopping $850 off.

Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop and loved its sleek design and fast performance. While it still has Butterfly keys, Apple changed the design to make them more reliable. On top of those perks, the MacBook Pro also has great speakers and a super-useful Touch ID sensor.

If you need more power, Best Buy also has the upgraded MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop on sale for $1,499.99. This model sports a faster 2.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, rather than just two found on the base model.

These are some of 2019's best Apple deals, so we don't expect them to last too long.