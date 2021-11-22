Hurry! MacBook Air M1 hits lowest price ever in Black Friday laptop deal

We're in the thick of Black Friday deals season, but this MacBook Air M1 deal is too good to miss. We love the 2020 MacBook Air, and I've personally been using it as often as any other laptop over the last year since it came out. You should not wait, we don't expect this (one of the best MacBook deals available) to last long.

Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 on sale for $799 at Amazon! Just note that this deal is coming in and out of stock, so check a few times if you don't see it at first. That's a whole $200 off, but Amazon's a bit sneaky about this — you might not even see the deal for yourself. At first glance it only looks like it's $50 off, but upon further inspection, you'll see you can "save $149.01 at checkout," lowering the price much more. If you're in need more storage space, the 512GB model is also $150 off at Amazon.

Apple Macbook Air (M1 2020) MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Save $149 at checkout! We absolutely love the new M1 MacBook Air for its game-changing performance credited to its Apple Silicon. In our review, the Editor's Choice machine reached over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's on sale for $949, but you get an extra $149 off at checkout for a final price of $799! If you want an even bigger bargain, the 512GB model is also on sale for $1,099 ($150 off). If you don't see these prices, try different color machines/models. It's going in and out of stock.

This is the most-recent MacBook Air, and it features a super-sharp 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display. The entry-level model features 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU, and a 256GB SSD — and it's all packed in a slim 2.8-pound chassis that's a bit more portable than the 2020 MacBook Pro (and the 2021 models too).

In my MacBook Air M1 review, I gave this model a near-perfect score thanks to its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, HD webcam, and very long battery life. Yes, it's practically the same design as in years past, but its speed and endurance are fantastic.

This all makes the MacBook Air 2020 still one of the best laptops right now. The powerful M1 chip allowed the Air to score 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which was practically in a dead-heat with the 5,925 from the M1 MacBook Pro. It also soundly beat the 5,084 from the ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

Overall, considering that deals on latest Apple's laptops are pretty rare, this deal is one you can't avoid.