How to order MacBook Pro 2021 — 14-inch and 16-inch wait times

Just in time for the holidays, Apple has unveiled two new MacBook Pro 2021 laptops. A new MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 and MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 laptop join Apple's current family of MacBooks. Priced at $1,999 and $2,499, respectively, the new laptops are now available for purchase. Both machines will be widely available starting October 26.

Although we expect to see Apple Black Friday deals take from $150 to $250 off the cost of these laptops, they're already showing delays as late as November 9. So if you want to secure your new MacBook Pro before the holidays — now's the best time to make your purchase and we're here to show you how and where to order the MacBook Pro 2021.

How to order the MacBook Pro 2021

Currently, only the Apple Store is offering the laptops for purchase.

MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/512GB): from $1,999 @ Apple

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already incredible M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3024 x 1984 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. You can purchase it now for an October 26 release. View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (M1 Pro/512GB): from $2,499 @ Apple

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sports Apple's new M1 Pro CPU. It features 10 core and a 16-core GPU. It also features a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with 3456 x 2244 resolution. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a MagSafe 3 port. This model can be configured with an even more powerful M1 Max CPU (from $3,499), which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. View Deal

MacBook Pro specs

MacBook Pro 2021 spec sheet 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 Starting price $1,999 $2,499 Screen 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024x1964 pixels, 254ppi) 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3456x2244 pixels, 254ppi) Processor M1 Pro (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU or 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU), with optional M1 Max with up to 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU M1 Pro (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU) | M1 Max (10-core CPU, 32-core GPU) Battery size 70Wh 100Wh Battery life (claimed) Up to 11 hours of web surfing over Wi-Fi Up to 14 hours of web surfing over Wi-Fi Storage 512GB to 8TB 512GB to 8TB Memory 16GB to 64GB 16GB to 64GB Ports Thunderbolt 4 (x3), HDMI, MagSafe 3, headphone jack, SD memory card slot Thunderbolt 4 (x3), HDMI, MagSafe 3, headphone jack, SD memory card slot Webcam 1080p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Wi-Fi 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6 inches 14 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches Weight 3.5 pounds 4.7 pounds (M1 Pro) | 4.8 pounds (M1 Max)

The MacBook Pro 2021 sports multiple new upgrades. However, its biggest update is its new M1 Pro CPU. The new laptop features a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch laptops can also be configured with Apple's M1 Max CPU, which offers even more professional-grade power.

Both machines also sport new Liquid Retina XDR displays, more Thunderbolt ports, physical functions keys (goodbye, Touch Bar), and the now come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD standard.