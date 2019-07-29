Here's Our Best Look Yet at the Galaxy Watch Active 2

Ever since the Galaxy Watch Active impressed us earlier this year, we've been curious about Samsung's follow up to the best Android smartwatch yet (and the most formidable Apple Watch rival we've tested.)

Less than a month before we expect Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at its Unpacked event, images of the smartwatch have leaked out on the internet.

Documents including device images filed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) credit the government agency for the leak, as discovered by Droid Life.

(Image credit: Droid Life)

Front images and a back render of the not-yet-announced Galaxy Watch Active 2 don't suggest any surprises. The design is mostly unchanged from the first edition, still featuring a round face. It's outlined by a thin bezel (rumored to be a touch-enabled bezel) and will sport a 40mm aluminum or stainless steel case. Back illustrations also confirm the Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers 4 GB of storage, GPS-functionality, and 5ATM water resistance.

While these images only show one Galaxy Watch Active 2 model, Samsung might offer an alternative version of the wearable that supports LTE connectivity. Multiple sites have also reported there will be a 44mm sized option, too. It's unclear if the larger model will also feature the LTE functionality.

We'll likely find out more about the wearable lineup at Samsung's August 7 Unpacked event, but we'll be rounding up all of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 news until then.