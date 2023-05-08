Google Pixel 7a preorder deal just leaked and it's very good

We're very close to the official debut of the Google Pixel 7a. The phone, which we expect to be a top contender for best cheap phone of 2023, is rumored to cost $499, which is $50 more than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a. To help soften its reported price increase, Google will reportedly offer an awesome Pixel 7a preorder deal.

Spec leaker billbil-kun (opens in new tab) reports on Twitter that the Google will offer a free pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series with any Pixel 7a preorder made between May 10 and May 22. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a solid pair of budget earbuds. In our Google Pixel Buds A-Series review, we said the $99 buds are worth their asking price and great not just for Pixel owners, but anyone with an Android phone and a tight budget.

The Pixel 7a is expected to make its debut at Google I/O 2023 on May 10. The smartphone will supposedly feature a 64MP main camera, a 90Hz display and wireless charging capabilities. Those three features alone are already a significant upgrade over the Pixel 6a, which is limited to a 12.2MP main camera, a 60Hz screen and wired charging only.

The budget-friendly phone isn't the only piece of hardware we expect to see from Google I/O. The search engine giant is also expected to debut its first foldable phone, the Google Pixel Fold. Pixel Fold pre-orders are expected to start on May 10 as well, but with an eye-opening $1,799 price tag.

Pixel 7 prices continue to plummet

If you're not interested in Google's new mid-range phone, you could still benefit from the surge of Google Pixel 7 deals we've seen in the past few days. Best Buy in particular has offered the Pixel 7 for as low as $349 and the Pixel 7 Pro for just $599. Those prices have since increased, but we expect to see them return, especially as Memorial Day sales continue to ramp up. Make sure to follow our Pixel deals coverage for the best discounts pre- and post Google I/O.