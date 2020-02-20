Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 NOT being shunned by Verizon (Update)

Update 9:22 am ET: Verizon has issued a statement, which we have included below.

Google’s Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 may not find any shelf space at the nation’s largest carrier. In fact, it looks like Verizon could be hanging up on Google’s Pixel phones for good.

According to a report in Android Police, Verizon has been displeased with the lackluster sales of the Pixel 4, Pixel 3a and other Pixel phones. As a result, it will reportedly not be selling either the Pixel 4a or Pixel 5.

The money quote? “At this time, our source believes the chance of the Pixel 4a coming to Verizon is now zero.”

The Pixel 4a was supposed to be introduced at this year's Google I/O, which gets underway May 12. But without Verizon supporting this phone, it will be much harder for Google to get its mid-range handsets into the hands of shoppers.

Verizon provided the following statement to Android Authority: "There is not truth to this report. Verizon continues to work with Google and looks forward to the new portfolio of devices."

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL turned out to be fantastic values, with the $399 Pixel 3a topping our list of the best cheap phones. You simply can’t find a better camera phone in this price range. But it doesn’t look like consumers have embraced Google’s Pixel lineup.

It doesn’t help that the Pixel 4 suffered from short battery life and a dim display, and its Motion Sense gestures came off as gimmicky. Sure, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL make our list of the best camera phones, but that’s apparently not enough to woo buyers.

The writing has been on the wall for this breakup. In early February, Google reported in its financial results that revenue in its hardware division had declined without giving specifics.

The Pixel 3a has relatively well for Google, with the company reaching 4.1 million sales during the first half of 2019, according to IDC. But that’s a drop in the bucket compared to juggernauts Apple and Samsung.

However, the Pixel 4 has not sold very well at all according to analysts, and overall Google has never been able to crack the top 5 smartphone makers.

Google has not yet commented on these latest developments but we will keep you updated.