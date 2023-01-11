Ginny and Georgia season 3: Everything we know so far

Peaches, unite! Let Netflix know that Ginny and Georgia season 3 needs to happen, because the recent cliffhanger ending is too much to bear. Netflix seems likely to renew the dramedy for season 3 and hopefully, the wait won't be too long.

Ginny and Georgia debuted in February 2021 and quickly became one of the most popular and best Netflix shows. Often compared to Gilmore Girls, the series is half coming-of-age story, half thriller. It follows a 30-year-old mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), who is a single mom to 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin (Diesel La Torraca). They move to a bucolic New England town to start over after Georgia's most recent ex-husband died under suspicious circumstances.

Ginny is thrilled to put down roots and make friends like neighbor Max (Sara Waisglass), but things get very complicated when Ginny develops feelings for Max's brother, Marcus (Felix Ballard). As for Georgia, she falls for and gets engaged to town mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter). But secrets from her past threaten to come out and destroy the new life she's trying to build for her family. Season 2 ends with Georgia arrested for murder — but not any of her exes.

Here's everything we know so far about Ginny and Georgia season 3.

Netflix hasn't confirmed Ginny and Georgia season 3 yet. A few years ago, we might've considered a renewal a slam dunk, since the show has firmly held down the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Top 10 list since season 2 dropped. But Netflix has been cancelling more shows lately, even ones that seem to be popular (like 1899).

If Ginny and Georgia season 3 gets the greenlight, we hope it will arrive in a more timely fashion. Season 2 was ordered in April 2021, just two months after the series debuted. Filming began later that year, in November 2021, and concluded in April 2022. But a whole nine months passed before the episodes actually arrived on Netflix.

Perhaps Ginny and Georgia season 3's production timeline will be sped up slightly, so fans can get it next year 2024. Fingers crossed that it won't be held until 2025.

Ginny and Georgia season 2 cast

While nothing is official yet, we can assume the two title characters will return in Ginny and Georgia season 3. That's Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller and Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller.

Nikki Roumel is likely to return as teen Georgia in flashbacks.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As for the rest of Ginny and Georgia season 3, we can probably expect to see:

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Georgia's 9-year-old son

Scott Porter as Paul Randolph, mayor of Wellsbury and Georgia's new husband

Sara Waisglass as Maxine "Max" Baker, Ginny's best friend

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Ginny's love interest and Max's twin brother

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Marcus and Max's mom

Raymond Ablack as Joe, owner of Blue Farm Cafe

Katie Douglas as Abby, Ginny's friend

Chelsea Clark as Norah, Ginny's friend

Tameka Griffiths as Bracia, Ginny's friend

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller, Ginny's father

Aaron Ashmore as Gil Timmins, Austin's father

Kyle Bary as teenage Zion Miller

Mason Temple as Hunter Chen, Ginny's ex-boyfriend

Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia Fuller, a mom and real estate agent

Connor Laidman as Zach, Cynthia's son and Austin's friend

Daniel Beirne as Nick, Paul's assistant in the mayor's office

Alex Mallari Jr. as Gabriel Cordova, a private investigator

Chris Kenopic as Clint Baker, Ellen's husband and father to Max/Marcus

Vinessa Antoine as Simone, Zion's girlfriend

Zarrin Darnell-Martin as Dr. Lily, Ginny's therapist

Katelyn Wells as Silver, Max's love interest

Humberly González as Sophie Sanchez, Max's ex-girlfriend

Rebecca Ablack as Padma, Ginny's co-worker and Marcus' ex

Jonathan Potts as Mr. Gitten, Ginny's former English teacher

Ginny and Georgia season 3 plot and season 2 ending

Ginny and Georgia season 3 will pick up after the jaw-dropping cliffhanger that saw Georgia get arrested for murdering Cynthia Fuller's comatose husband.

Her arrested occurred right after Georgia and Paul got married at city hall. Series creator Sarah Lampert told People (opens in new tab) it was "always the plan" to put Georgia in handcuffs after a fairy tale wedding. "How we pitched season one and then how we ended our pitch of season two was, 'Then Georgia's married to Paul, they're having their first dance, and she's arrested for murder.'"

Georgia's reckoning is set up all throughout the second season, triggered by the arrival of Austin's formerly imprisoned dad Gil Timmins. Through flashbacks, we learn that Georgia set him up for embezzlement after suffering from his physical and emotional abuse.

When he attacks her again, Austin shoots him with a gun (Gil escapes with a minor wound). This leads Georgia to considering running away, but Ginny deduces her mom's plans and urges her to come clean to Paul.

Georgia takes her advice and confesses almost all of her misdeeds to her fiance. Instead of breaking things off, he threatens Gil with legal action and declares he is still marrying Georgia.

Ginny helps put together a last-minute wedding at city hall, despite going through her own heartbreak. She's split from from Marcus, who's dealing with depression.

(Image credit: Netflix)

But the wedding is marred by the arrival of the police, who've been tipped off by P.I. Gabriel. They arrest her for murdering Cynthia's comatose husband (which she sort of technically did, out of sympathy for her frenemy).

One thing we don't see is Cynthia's reaction to what happens. That will be a thread in next season, if it moves forward. "We purposefully did not put Cynthia's reaction to Georgia's arrest on screen in season two because I do think that that is something that viewers are really going to want to see," Lampert teased. "That's something that we'll have to wait and see for season three."

Now that the wide emotional chasm between mother and daughter has been bridged, Lampert told Today (opens in new tab) that Ginny and Georgia season 3 will see "all Millers united against the world."