Galaxy S11 Launch Date Just Leaked: Mark Your Calendars

While Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is barely eight months old, and its sibling the Galaxy Note 10 only launched in August, the focus is now moving to next year and the launch of a new Samsung smartphone, assumed to be called the Galaxy S11.

Rumors have already been popping up about the hardware and software that will be appearing on the phone, and now we have a potential launch date.

An unidentified source speaking to Samsung enthusiast site SamMobile has claimed that the Galaxy S11 will launch on February 18, 2020 at an ‘Unpacked’ event taking place in San Francisco. While SamMobile isn’t entirely convinced of the source’s credibility, it still feels confident enough to at least report the news.

This year’s Galaxy S-series launch event for the S10 also took place in San Francisco on February 20. The 20th was a Wednesday rather than a Tuesday like the 18th is next year, but that’s still around the same time in the same city. It sounds reasonable, but it’s also something that a well-informed person could have just guessed.

We’re currently hearing all sorts of interesting rumors about what the Galaxy S11 will have to show us when it does eventually break cover. We’ve heard about the inclusion of a 108MP camera along with a 5x optical zoom.

It’s also very likely that the S11 will feature a new generation of Qualcomm CPU, the Snapdragon 865 . This chip is currently still in development, but some leaked benchmarks give us a promising indication of what the S11’s performance could be like.

Other Galaxy S11 leaks have pointed to a material-sensing spectrometer, an expanded in-display fingerprint sensor, rapid-charging graphene batteries and an equivalent to Apple’s Deep Fusion photography software.