Galaxy Note 10 Pre-Order Deal Includes 50% Off Wireless Charger

We’re less than a week away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+, and we’re beginning to see what different networks and stores are offering as incentives to convince you to buy from them.

The newest one comes from Best Buy. If you pre-register your interest in the Note 10 before pre-orders begin (at a currently unknown time), you’ll be able to get Samsung’s Duo wireless charging pad for $50, which is 50% off its normal price.

There will also be an exchange program offered, but Best Buy has not yet revealed what the accepted phones or the resulting discount will be.

The Duo , as you might guess from the name, is a charging pad that has room for two different devices that are compatible with the Qi wireless charging standard. This includes Samsung’s most recent phones, as well as wearables like the Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watch .

We're presuming the Duo will also work with the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 2, which is set to launch August 5.

A previous leaked Verizon offer included a free Note 10 with every Note 10 5G pre-order with an Unlimited plan . The 5G version of the Note 10 is likely going to be an expensive phone, but getting a normal Note 10 as well is a pretty big bonus.

Of course, Samsung has a deal of its own, too. If you reserve your pre-order, which allows you first pick of which color and storage capacity you’d like, you can save up to $600 when you trade in a device in exchange for a Note 10. There’s even discounts available for phones as old as the Galaxy S7 or iPhone 6S. You don’t have long, though, as this deal lasts only until launch day - August 7.