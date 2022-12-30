Full OnePlus 11 specs leak — here's what to expect

If the February 7 launch of the OnePlus 11 doesn't get here soon, there won't be anything left to reveal about the upcoming flagship.

Earlier this week, OnePlus gave us a look at the first press photos of the OnePlus 11, revealing the look of the phone along with black and green color options. And now a well-known leaker is following up that info drop with more images, plus the specs for the next big OnePlus phone.

Evan Blass took to Twitter to post images of the OnePlus 11 (opens in new tab) that mirror the design the phone maker has already shown off. Additionally, you can see what's coming in the OnePlus 11 box via the Blass tweet, which shows the phone alongside a charging brick, cable and OnePlus 11 case.

But the real meat to be found in the Blass tweet is a list of OnePlus 10 Pro specs. The specs themselves are listed in Chinese, but you can find helpful translations of what's reportedly coming to the OnePlus 11 all around the web.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

We already knew that the new OnePlus phone would run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which figures to power other top Android phones in 2023 like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. But the spec sheet fills in other details about the OnePlus 11.

For instance, that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon will be supported by either 12GB or 16GB of RAM, a detail which matches regulatory filings with China's TENAA agency. Opt for the 12GB base model, and you'll reportedly get a phone with 256GB of storage. The 16GB OnePlus 11 will offer a choice of either 256GB or 512GB configurations.

Cameras have been a key part of OnePlus' recent flagship releases, and the leaked specs indicate the phone maker looks to build on that momentum with a 50MP main lens on the OnePlus 11. That camera will be augmented by a 48MP ultrawide lens and 32MP telephto lens with 2x optical zoom, according to the spec sheet. The telephoto lens should be an upgrade in terms of resolution over the OnePlus 10 Pro, though that phone was capable of a 3.3x optical zoom.

Up front, the leaked specs claim that the OnePlus 11 will feature a 16MP selfie cam compared to the 32MP front sensor on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

It sounds like OnePlus is sticking with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is consistent with the posted info from TENAA. As with last year's flagship, the OnePlus 11 is likely to feature a 5,000 mAh battery which you'll be able to recharge via 100W fast wired charging.

Raw specs don't always tell the full story with new phones, as OnePlus will still need to build a case for why its upcoming phone should be your pick ahead of rival devices like the Galaxy S23 or Pixel 7 Pro. Clearly, OnePlus is continuing to push for charging speed as a differentiator, and the fact that it's packing the phone with RAM — even the base model should have 12GB — suggests it wants to deliver maximum performance to would-be buyers.

We're still waiting to hear what camera improvements OnePlus has planned for the OnePlus 11 beyond the new camera setup. Recent years have seen an emphasis on boosting the color so that images captured by OnePlus flagships depicting natural, rich hues. Will that continue with the OnePlus 11? We'll find out February 7, but somehow, we expect more details about the phone to leak out between now and then.